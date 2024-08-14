Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Mars, maker of M&M’s and Snickers, to buy Cheez-It owner Kellanova for nearly $30 billion

Aug 14, 2024, 4:20 AM | Updated: 4:42 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Mars, whose brands include M&M’s, Snickers and Skittles, is buying food company Kellanova in a deal worth nearly $30 billion, giving it access to a huge portfolio of consumer brands from Cheez-Its to Pop-Tarts.

Kellanova was created when the Kellogg Co., which was formed in 1906, split into three companies. Kellanova, based in Chicago, houses many brands, including Pringles, Town House, MorningStar Farms and Rice Crispies Treats. It had net sales of more than $13 billion last year.

Mars Inc. said Wednesday that it will pay $83.50 per share in cash. The company put the total value of the transaction at $35.9 billion.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year.

United States News

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, ...

Associated Press

Harris campaign’s new $90 million in battleground state ads aims to sharpen contrast with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign is launching a $90 million advertising effort over the next three weeks to introduce the Democrat to voters and sharpen the contrast with Republican Donald Trump. The media buy marks her campaign’s largest-yet investment in messaging to voters with just 2 1/2 months until Election Day in November. […]

43 minutes ago

Mohammad Abu Al-Qumsan, Center, prays next to the bodies of his 4-day-old twin children, killed in ...

Associated Press

Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli strikes kill at least 17 in Gaza overnight, Palestinians say

Palestinian health officials say Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip overnight and into Wednesday killed at least 17 people, including five children and their parents. The latest strikes came on the eve of new talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire in the 10-month-long war. The United States, Qatar and Egypt are hoping to broker an […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Montana Gov. Gianforte continues to rake in outside income as he seeks a second term

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte reported more than $23 million in income over four years ending in 2022, as the former technology executive who is seeking reelection to a second term continues to rake in money from investments, according to tax records released by his campaign. Democrat Ryan Busse, a former […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris talks to Gloria Chavez, Chief Patrol Agent of the El Paso Secto...

Associated Press

Takeaways: Harris’ approach to migration was more nuanced than critics or allies portray it

WASHINGTON (AP) — As thousands of immigrants approached the U.S. border in early 2021, President Joe Biden tapped his second-in-command to address the influx. The decision has exposed Vice President Kamala Harris to one of her biggest political liabilities. Harris’ assignment was to tackle the “root causes” of migration from three Central American nations — […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris stands in front of mountains during a news conference, Friday, ...

Associated Press

Presented with rise in border crossings, Harris chose a long-term approach to the problem

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, watching tens of thousands of migrants from Central America reach the U.S.-Mexico border just a few months into his administration, tapped his second-in-command to help address the influx — a decision that has exposed Vice President Kamala Harris to one of her biggest political liabilities. In grappling with migration, […]

8 hours ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago...

Associated Press

Donald Trump is going to North Carolina for an economic speech. Can he stick to a clear message?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Donald Trump will have another opportunity Wednesday to recalibrate his presidential comeback bid, this time with a rally and speech in North Carolina that his campaign is billing as a significant economic address. Set in a Democratic city surrounded by staunchly Republican mountain counties, the event carries both national and local […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Mars, maker of M&M’s and Snickers, to buy Cheez-It owner Kellanova for nearly $30 billion