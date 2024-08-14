Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old Mesa boy

PHOENIX – Authorities issued a silver alert for a 17-year-old who went missing in Mesa on Monday evening.

Isaiah Armstrong was last seen on foot Monday when he left his home near University Drive and Lindsey Road around 4:25 p.m. He is familiar with riding the light rail.

Armstrong was wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and orange shoes along with an orange draw string backpack.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and has braces.

Authorities said Armstrong has been diagnosed with autism and can seem lost or easily confused.

Anybody with information about Armstrong’s whereabouts is asked to call the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 or 911.

