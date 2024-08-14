Silver Alert canceled after 17-year-old Mesa boy found safe

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

PHOENIX – Authorities canceled a Silver Alert for a 17-year-old Mesa boy with autism after he was found safe Wednesday.

Isaiah Armstrong had been missing since he left his home on foot near University Drive and Lindsey Road around 4:25 p.m. on Monday.

He was located by Phoenix officers, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Armstrong is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and has braces.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Aug. 13, 2024.

