ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after 17-year-old Mesa boy found safe

Aug 13, 2024, 10:37 PM | Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 5:03 pm

A Silver Alert has been canceled for Isaiah Armstrong, who was found safe. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Authorities canceled a Silver Alert for a 17-year-old Mesa boy with autism after he was found safe Wednesday.

Isaiah Armstrong had been missing since he left his home on foot near University Drive and Lindsey Road around 4:25 p.m. on Monday.

He was located by Phoenix officers, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Armstrong is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and has braces.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Aug. 13, 2024.

