PHOENIX – A man is dead after he was hit by an SUV whiling riding his bike in north Phoenix earlier this week, authorities said.

Phoenix Police officers arrived at the scene of the collision near Cave Creek Road and Dynamite Boulevard on Monday shortly after 11:30 p.m.

Officers located the bicyclist who was hit: Michael Hutchinson, 37. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation from the Phoenix Police Vehicular Crimes Unit found that speed and impairment could have played a factor in the collision.

The incident occurred when the 18-year-old driver of the SUV was traveling southbound on Cave Creek Road.

The driver of the GMC Terrain SUV was distracted by his radio and didn’t see Hutchinson until he looked up, police said. The driver was allegedly unable to stop and collided with Hutchinson.

After the crash, the driver stopped the vehicle, called 911 and stayed at the scene.

Charges will be decided on when the toxicology report and reconstruction of the collision are completed.

The case is an ongoing investigation.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.