Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Maine regulators reject utility proposal to report suspected marijuana grow operations to police

Aug 13, 2024, 2:45 PM

This image provided by the Somerset County, Maine, Sheriff’s Office, shows a rural home that was ...

This image provided by the Somerset County, Maine, Sheriff’s Office, shows a rural home that was converted into a sophisticated marijuana grow operation on May 17, 2024, in Norridgewock, Maine. A Maine utility wants to assist investigators by proactively providing electrical usage data to police. (Somerset County Sheriff’s Office)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Somerset County Sheriff’s Office)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Maine utility regulators unanimously rejected on Tuesday an electric utility’s proposal to proactively report high consumption that signals a marijuana growing operation to law enforcement officials in an attempt to aid police crackdown on illicit operations.

The three-member Public Utilities Commission cited concerns about customers who use large amounts of electricity for legitimate reasons being targeted because of the reports. Commissioners opted to stick with the status quo in which utilities provide consumer data only when presented with a formal law enforcement subpoena.

Versant Power floated the idea because it says it has a high success rate of identifying marijuana grow houses but no ability to communicate that to police. Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster called it a “good first step.” Other supporters included Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, who has aggressively pressed the FBI about the illegal marijuana operations.

Versant spokesperson Judy Long said Tuesday the utility promoted the discussion “strictly in the interest of public and worker safety.”

“After the discussion and today’s ruling in that docket, we have clear direction from the commission, and we will remain vigilant in protecting customers’ private information while continuing to work as mandated with law enforcement,” she said.

The proposal was part of wide-ranging deliberations on Tuesday.

It came as law enforcement officials target marijuana grow operations in which rural homes in Maine are purchased, gutted and transformed into sophisticated, high-yield indoor farms.

Twenty states that legalized marijuana have seen a spike in illegal marijuana grow operations, and law enforcement officials have busted dozens of them in Maine. The FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration are investigating any ties these operations might have to criminal syndicates including Chinese-organized crime.

United States News

Utah 2nd District Rep. Celeste Maloy speaks to the media while the results are still too close to c...

Associated Press

Trump-backed US Rep. Celeste Maloy wins Republican primary in Utah after recount, court case

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — U.S. Rep. Celeste Maloy narrowly won the Republican primary in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday after the state Supreme Court rejected her challenger’s lawsuit that asked justices to count a batch of ballots with late postmarks after Maloy defeated him in a recount by fewer than 200 votes. After […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, left, and Republican president...

Associated Press

News outlets were leaked insider material from the Trump campaign. They chose not to print it

At least three news outlets were leaked confidential material from inside the Donald Trump campaign, including its report vetting JD Vance as a vice presidential candidate.

1 hour ago

FILE - Demonstrators walk in an encampment on the UCLA campus after clashes between pro-Israel and ...

Associated Press

UCLA can’t allow protesters to block Jewish students from campus, judge rules

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the University of California, Los Angeles, cannot allow pro-Palestinian protesters to block Jewish students from accessing classes and other parts of campus. The preliminary injunction marks the first time a U.S. judge has ruled against a university over the demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war on […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a news conference Nov, 6, 2021, in Houston. For...

Associated Press

Houston’s former mayor is the Democrats’ nominee to succeed the late US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

HOUSTON (AP) — Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was picked Tuesday as the Democrats’ nominee to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who died last month after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Turner, 69, will appear on the November ballot after securing the most support from local Democratic precinct chairs during a party […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Damaged property lies scattered in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 21, ...

Associated Press

Maui judge’s ruling bars insurers from going after defendants who agreed to $4B wildfire settlement

HONOLULU (AP) — A Maui judge’s ruling Tuesday resolves a critical roadblock to finalizing a $4 billion wildfire settlement: Insurance companies who have paid out more than $2 billion in claims can seek reimbursement only from the settlement amount defendants fire victims blame for causing the deadly tragedy have agreed to pay. Lawyers representing plaintiffs […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The Chevron Products Company El Segundo refinery is seen on Oct. 23, 2023, in El Segundo, Ca...

Associated Press

US wholesale inflation cooled in July in sign that price pressures are continuing to ease

Wholesale price increases in the United States eased in July, suggesting that inflation pressures are further cooling as the Federal Reserve moves closer to cutting interest rates, likely beginning next month.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Maine regulators reject utility proposal to report suspected marijuana grow operations to police