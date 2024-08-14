Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Maui judge’s ruling bars insurers from going after defendants who agreed to $4B wildfire settlement

Aug 13, 2024, 6:20 PM

FILE - Damaged property lies scattered in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 21, ...

FILE - Damaged property lies scattered in the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 21, 2023. A Maui judge’s ruling Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, resolves a critical roadblock to finalizing a $4 billion wildfire settlement. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — A Maui judge’s ruling Tuesday resolves a critical roadblock to finalizing a $4 billion wildfire settlement: Insurance companies who have paid out more than $2 billion in claims can seek reimbursement only from the settlement amount defendants fire victims blame for causing the deadly tragedy have agreed to pay.

Lawyers representing plaintiffs in hundreds of lawsuits over the deaths and destruction caused by the fires asked the judge to bar insurers from bringing independent legal action to recoup the money paid to policyholders. Preventing insurers from going after the defendants is a key settlement term.

The settlement was reached earlier this month, days before the one-year anniversary of the the fires, amid fears that Hawaiian Electric, the power company that some blame for sparking the blaze, could be on the brink of bankruptcy. Other defendants include Maui County and large landowners.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the Aug. 8, 2023, fires that killed 102 people, destroyed the historic downtown area of Lahaina, burned thousands of homes and displaced 12,000 people.

Plaintiff lawyers were worried allowing insurers to pursue reimbursement separately would be a deal-breaker, drain what is available to pay fire victims and lead to prolonged litigation.

A group of more than 160 property and casualty insurers that have so far paid more than $2.34 billion to people and businesses devastated by the fires remained as holdouts to the settlement.

Insurer lawyers argued in court filings that what they called the rush to push through a settlement deprives the insurers of their due process.

The insurance industry has been unfairly demonized while those responsible for the fires won’t be held accountable, Vincent Raboteau, an attorney representing the insurers, told the judge.

“And we’re not arguing to be first in line for anything,” he said. “It’s always been our position that individual plaintiffs should get the lion’s share.”

After the hearing, Raboteau declined to comment on Cahill’s ruling and wouldn’t say whether they plan to seek review of Cahill’s ruling by the Hawaii Supreme Court.

Jake Lowenthal, an attorney selected as one of four liaisons for the coordination of the plaintiffs’ lawsuits, said they are heartened by Cahill’s ruling.

“This is going to be a critical part in reaching a final resolution of everyone’s claims as well as resolving the insurance companies’ potential rights of reimbursement,” he said.

United States News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris talks to Gloria Chavez, Chief Patrol Agent of the El Paso Secto...

Associated Press

Takeaways: Harris’ approach to migration was more nuanced than critics or allies portray it

WASHINGTON (AP) — As thousands of immigrants approached the U.S. border in early 2021, President Joe Biden tapped his second-in-command to address the influx. The decision has exposed Vice President Kamala Harris to one of her biggest political liabilities. Harris’ assignment was to tackle the “root causes” of migration from three Central American nations — […]

23 minutes ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris stands in front of mountains during a news conference, Friday, ...

Associated Press

Presented with rise in border crossings, Harris chose a long-term approach to the problem

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, watching tens of thousands of migrants from Central America reach the U.S.-Mexico border just a few months into his administration, tapped his second-in-command to help address the influx — a decision that has exposed Vice President Kamala Harris to one of her biggest political liabilities. In grappling with migration, […]

25 minutes ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago...

Associated Press

Donald Trump is going to North Carolina for an economic speech. Can he stick to a clear message?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Donald Trump will have another opportunity Wednesday to recalibrate his presidential comeback bid, this time with a rally and speech in North Carolina that his campaign is billing as a significant economic address. Set in a Democratic city surrounded by staunchly Republican mountain counties, the event carries both national and local […]

30 minutes ago

FILE - The New York state Capitol is seen from the steps of the State Education Building in Albany,...

Associated Press

A proposed amendment lacks 1 word that could drive voter turnout: ‘abortion’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A proposed amendment to New York’s constitution meant to protect abortion access is a crucial part of Democrats’ plans to drive voter turnout in the state this fall. But there could be a problem: The ballot question doesn’t mention the word “abortion.” Arguments are set to begin Wednesday over a lawsuit […]

33 minutes ago

FILE - Lobsters sit in a crate at a shipping facility on Nov. 18, 2020, in Arundel, Maine. (AP Phot...

Associated Press

Game of inches: Lobster fishermen say tiny change in legal sizes could disrupt imperiled industry

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Gerry Cushman has seen Maine’s iconic lobster industry survive numerous threats in his three decades on the water, but the latest challenge — which might sound tiny — could be the biggest one yet. Lobster fishing is a game of inches, and the number of inches is about to change. Fishing […]

34 minutes ago

A recent issue of the Cody Enterprise, the Wyoming newspaper where a reporter used artificial intel...

Associated Press

Wyoming reporter caught using artificial intelligence to create fake quotes and stories

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A quote from Wyoming’s governor and a local prosecutor were the first things that seemed slightly off to Powell Tribune reporter CJ Baker. Then, it was some of the phrases in the stories that struck him as nearly robotic. The dead giveaway, though, that a reporter from a competing news outlet […]

35 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Maui judge’s ruling bars insurers from going after defendants who agreed to $4B wildfire settlement