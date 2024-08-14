Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

US wholesale inflation cooled in July in sign that price pressures are continuing to ease

Aug 13, 2024, 6:00 PM

FILE - The Chevron Products Company El Segundo refinery is seen on Oct. 23, 2023, in El Segundo, Ca...

FILE - The Chevron Products Company El Segundo refinery is seen on Oct. 23, 2023, in El Segundo, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Wholesale price increases in the United States eased in July, suggesting that inflation pressures are further cooling as the Federal Reserve moves closer to cutting interest rates, likely beginning next month.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers — rose 0.1% from June to July. That was down from a 0.2% rise a month earlier. And compared with a year earlier, prices were up 2.2% in July. That was the smallest such rise since March and was down from a 2.7% year-over-year increase in June.

The July wholesale figures reflect a broad and steady slowdown in price increases, which peaked at a four-decade high in mid-2022 but are now moving toward the Fed’s 2% inflation target. On Wednesday, the Labor Department will release the most well-known inflation measure, the consumer price index.

Tuesday’s report showed that prices in the nation’s vast service sector fell 0.2% last month, the biggest drop since March 2023. Goods prices rose 0.6%, largely because gasoline prices jumped 2.8% from June to July.

Excluding food and energy prices, which tend to fluctuate sharply from month to month, so-called core wholesale prices were unchanged from June and were up 2.4% from July 2023. The increases were milder than forecasters had expected.

The producer price index can provide an early sign of where consumer inflation is headed. Economists also watch it because some of its components, notably healthcare and financial services, flow into the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — the personal consumption expenditures, or PCE, index.

Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics, said that the prices that feed into PCE were overall “very encouraging.” He noted, in particular, mild increases in wholesale prices at doctors’ offices and hospitals. As a result, Ashworth scaled back his forecast for core PCE inflation in July to 1.4% from 1.8%.

Forecasters have estimated that Wednesday’s CPI report will show that consumer prices rose 0.2% from June to July, after falling 0.1% the previous month, and 3% from July 2023, according to a survey by the data firm FactSet.

As Americans prepare to vote in the November presidential election, many still remain unhappy with consumer prices, which are nearly 19% higher than were before the inflationary surge began in the spring of 2021. Many have assigned blame to President Joe Biden, though it’s unclear whether they will hold Vice President Kamala Harris responsible as she seeks the presidency.

In its fight against high inflation, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times in 2022 and 2023, taking it to a 23-year high. From 9.1% in June 2022, year-over-year consumer price inflation has eased to 3%.

The U.S. jobs report for July, which was much weaker than expected, reinforced the widespread expectation that the Fed’s policymakers will begin cutting rates when they meet in mid-September to try to support the economy. The jobs report showed that the unemployment rate rose for a fourth straight month to 4.3%, still healthy by historical standards but the highest level since October 2021.

Over time, a succession of rate cuts by the Fed would likely lead to lower borrowing costs across the economy — for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards as well as business borrowing and could also boost stock prices.

United States News

Associated Press

Montana Gov. Gianforte continues to rake in outside income as he seeks a second term

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte reported more than $23 million in income over four years ending in 2022, as the former technology executive who is seeking reelection to a second term continues to rake in money from investments, according to tax records released by his campaign. Democrat Ryan Busse, a former […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris talks to Gloria Chavez, Chief Patrol Agent of the El Paso Secto...

Associated Press

Takeaways: Harris’ approach to migration was more nuanced than critics or allies portray it

WASHINGTON (AP) — As thousands of immigrants approached the U.S. border in early 2021, President Joe Biden tapped his second-in-command to address the influx. The decision has exposed Vice President Kamala Harris to one of her biggest political liabilities. Harris’ assignment was to tackle the “root causes” of migration from three Central American nations — […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris stands in front of mountains during a news conference, Friday, ...

Associated Press

Presented with rise in border crossings, Harris chose a long-term approach to the problem

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, watching tens of thousands of migrants from Central America reach the U.S.-Mexico border just a few months into his administration, tapped his second-in-command to help address the influx — a decision that has exposed Vice President Kamala Harris to one of her biggest political liabilities. In grappling with migration, […]

3 hours ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago...

Associated Press

Donald Trump is going to North Carolina for an economic speech. Can he stick to a clear message?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Donald Trump will have another opportunity Wednesday to recalibrate his presidential comeback bid, this time with a rally and speech in North Carolina that his campaign is billing as a significant economic address. Set in a Democratic city surrounded by staunchly Republican mountain counties, the event carries both national and local […]

3 hours ago

FILE - The New York state Capitol is seen from the steps of the State Education Building in Albany,...

Associated Press

A proposed amendment lacks 1 word that could drive voter turnout: ‘abortion’

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A proposed amendment to New York’s constitution meant to protect abortion access is a crucial part of Democrats’ plans to drive voter turnout in the state this fall. But there could be a problem: The ballot question doesn’t mention the word “abortion.” Arguments are set to begin Wednesday over a lawsuit […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Lobsters sit in a crate at a shipping facility on Nov. 18, 2020, in Arundel, Maine. (AP Phot...

Associated Press

Game of inches: Lobster fishermen say tiny change in legal sizes could disrupt imperiled industry

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Gerry Cushman has seen Maine’s iconic lobster industry survive numerous threats in his three decades on the water, but the latest challenge — which might sound tiny — could be the biggest one yet. Lobster fishing is a game of inches, and the number of inches is about to change. Fishing […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

US wholesale inflation cooled in July in sign that price pressures are continuing to ease