Lighting strike injures 2 women at Horseshoe Bend Overlook in northern Arizona

Aug 13, 2024, 8:00 PM

Helicopter landing at Horseshoe Bend Overlook....

Two women were flown to a Utah hospital after being injured from a lightning strike in northern Arizona. (Page Police Department/ Facebook Photo)

(Page Police Department/ Facebook Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Two women were struck by lightning in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on Monday, according to authorities.

At 3:56 p.m. the Page Police Department received a 911 call that two women, aged 22 and 23, were struck by lightning. The women were two of many people caught in a rainstorm at the Horseshoe Bend Overlook.

The women received on-scene patient care from the National Park Service rangers, the Page Fire Department and Classic Air Medical. Both victims were flown by helicopter to the St. George Regional Hospital in Utah.

Names of the women were not released by the National Park Service but one woman was from the Netherlands while the other was from Australia.

The NPS warns visitors to be aware of changing weather conditions while outdoors. If park visitors hear thunder the NPS recommends people to seek shelter in a vehicle or building.

Arizona monsoon seasons, which starts June 15 and ends Sept. 30, can bring thunderstorms and flash floods in affected areas.

