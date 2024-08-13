Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Death Valley’s scorching heat kills second man this summer

Aug 13, 2024, 2:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s Death Valley National Park has claimed another life in its second heat-related death of the summer, park officials said Monday.

On Aug. 1, a day where temperatures reached nearly 120 degrees Fahrenheit (48.3 degrees Celsius), bystanders saw a man stumble back from the Natural Bridge Trailhead, a one-mile roundtrip trail, according to a news release.

The man, identified as 57-year-old Peter Hayes Robino of Duarte, California, declined their help. Witnesses said his responses did not make sense. He returned to his car and drove off a 20-foot embankment at the edge of the parking lot, the news release said.

Bystanders helped Robino walk back to the parking lot and find shade while one of the called 911. National Park Service emergency responders received the call at 3:50 p.m. and arrived 20 minutes later, the news release said.

According to the bystanders, Robino was breathing until right before responders arrived. They conducted CPR and moved him into the air-conditioned ambulance.

Robino was declared dead at 4:42 p.m., and an autopsy found he died of hyperthermia, or overheating. Symptoms can include confusion, irritability and a lack of coordination, the news release said.

In July, a motorcyclist died while traveling with a group through the desert on a day with a record high daily temperature of 128 degrees F (53.3 degrees C). Another member of the group was hospitalized, and four others were treated on site. Later that month, a European tourist got third-degree burns on his feet from briefly walking barefoot on the sand.

At the valley’s salt flats in Badwater Basin, the lowest point in North America, the park has a large red stop sign that warns visitors of the dangers of extreme heat to their bodies after 10 a.m. Additionally, emergency medical helicopters cannot generally fly safely over 120 F (48.8 C), officials say.

Park rangers warn summer travelers to not hike at all in the valley after 10 a.m. and to stay within a 10-minute walk of an air-conditioned vehicle. Rangers recommend drinking plenty of water, eating salty snacks and wearing a hat and sunscreen.

United States News

Scarlett Wactor, the mother of late actor Johnny Wactor, speaks during a news conference outside Lo...

Associated Press

Family and friends of actor Johnny Wactor urge more action to find his killers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Family and friends of actor Johnny Wactor called for action Tuesday from the public and officials to help find and convict his killers. The former “General Hospital” actor was shot on May 25 when he interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. No […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

December execution date set for man convicted of killing a young Missouri girl

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a December execution date for Christopher Collings, who was convicted of raping and killing a 9-year-old girl nearly two decades ago. Collings is scheduled to die by a chemical injection at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the state prison in Bonne Terre, […]

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

Utility will pay $20 million to avoid prosecution in Ohio bribery scheme

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The energy company at the center of a $60 million bribery scheme in Ohio will pay $20 million and avoid criminal charges as part of a deal with state prosecutors to resolve its role in the scandal. Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. announced the deal Tuesday, a day after it filed the agreement […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Hundreds able to return home after fleeing wildfire along California-Nevada line near Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Hundreds of people were allowed to return home Tuesday after being forced to flee a wildfire west of Reno that also shut down Interstate 80 along the California-Nevada line. About 170 firefighters continued to work to secure the perimeter and snuff out hot spots near Verdi, a town 11 miles (17 […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Deputies say man ran over and fatally shot another man outside courthouse after custody hearing

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — A man ran over another man in a courthouse parking lot and then fatally shot him after a child visitation hearing in South Carolina, authorities said. Stephen Andrew White, 32, is charged with murder after the killing Monday afternoon outside the Laurens County courthouse, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. […]

29 minutes ago

FILE - President Donald Trump, right, talks with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at the White House ...

Associated Press

Auto workers union seeks NLRB investigation of Trump and Musk comments about firing striking workers

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has filed unfair labor practice charges against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk after the two discussed on social media about Musk supposedly firing striking workers. In documents filed Tuesday with the National Labor Relations Board, the union alleges that both men interfered […]

40 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Death Valley’s scorching heat kills second man this summer