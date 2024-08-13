By the numbers: Here’s how Phoenix Children’s provides lifesaving work
Aug 13, 2024, 4:00 PM
PHOENIX — Kids can’t wait. Phoenix Children’s needs your help to continue its lifesaving work.
Through Friday, the 16th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon, presented by Valley Hyundai Dealers and Ak-Chin Indian Community, continues on KTAR News 92.3 FM and 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station.
On KTAR News, the event airs daily between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. and between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Arizona Sports.
Call the YRefy Phone Bank at 602-933-4567, text “GIVE” to 620620, or visit here to donate and receive more details.
Here’s how Phoenix Children’s operation continues to flourish and save lives (all figures from 2023):
- 403,500 outpatient visits.
- 283,500 unique patients seen.
- 62,500 urgent care visits.
- 24,900 outpatient visits.
- 3,377 patients who came from out of state to Phoenix Children’s.
- 1,405 providers manage the lives of 175,000 kids.
- 70 patients who came from 14 other countries.
