By the numbers: Here’s how Phoenix Children’s provides lifesaving work

Aug 13, 2024, 4:00 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Kids can’t wait. Phoenix Children’s needs your help to continue its lifesaving work.

Through Friday, the 16th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon, presented by Valley Hyundai Dealers and Ak-Chin Indian Community, continues on KTAR News 92.3 FM and 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station.

On KTAR News, the event airs daily between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. and between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Arizona Sports.

Call the YRefy Phone Bank at 602-933-4567, text “GIVE” to 620620, or visit here to donate and receive more details.

Here’s how Phoenix Children’s operation continues to flourish and save lives (all figures from 2023):

  • 403,500 outpatient visits.
  • 283,500 unique patients seen.
  • 62,500 urgent care visits.
  • 24,900 outpatient visits.
  • 3,377 patients who came from out of state to Phoenix Children’s.
  • 1,405 providers manage the lives of 175,000 kids.
  • 70 patients who came from 14 other countries.

