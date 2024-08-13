Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Parts of metro Phoenix greeted by surprise morning rain on Tuesday

Aug 13, 2024, 12:20 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Parts of Phoenix received rain on the morning of Aug. 13, 2024. (KTAR News Photo) Parts of Phoenix received rain on the morning of Aug. 13, 2024. (KTAR News Photo) Parts of Phoenix received rain on the morning of Aug. 13, 2024. (ADOT Photo) Parts of Phoenix received rain on the morning of Aug. 13, 2024. (KTAR News Photo) Parts of Phoenix received rain on the morning of Aug. 13, 2024. (ADOT Photo) Parts of Phoenix received rain on the morning of Aug. 13, 2024. (KTAR News Photo)

PHOENIX — Rain wasn’t in the forecast in metro Phoenix on Tuesday, but some parts of the Valley saw morning showers.

The isolated showers began around 10:30 a.m. as measurable rain fell from Goodyear to Scottsdale and various locations in between.

A gauge near Grand Canyon University in Phoenix had the highest reading at 0.35 inches.

Other readings ranged from 0.04 to 0.24 inches.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, missed out on measurable rain. The airport last received rain on Wednesday but it was brief — only 0.01 inches were recorded.

Since monsoon season officially began June 15, Phoenix has received 0.40 inches of rain.

Last year, Phoenix posted its driest monsoon season in history with 0.15 inches of rain.

Is rain cooling down Phoenix?

The smattering of rain didn’t stop the heat in Phoenix.

The temperature reached 100 degrees by 11:30 a.m., adding to the record streak of consecutive days of triple-digit heat.

The city’s triple-digit streak reached a record 77 days on Sunday and Tuesday made it 79 straight days.

The previous mark of 76 days was set in 1993, according to the National Weather Service.

May 26 was Phoenix’s last day under 100. The temperature peaked at 99 degrees that day.

