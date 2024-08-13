Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground

Aug 13, 2024, 8:18 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — A black bear mauled and injured a 3-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.

The girl was attacked at about 10 p.m. Sunday at a campground south of Red Lodge and taken to the hospital in Billings. Fish, Wildlife and Parks didn’t have any information on her condition on Tuesday, game warden Randy Hutzenbiler said.

The campground was evacuated and traps were placed in the area. A bear believed to have been involved was captured and euthanized on Monday afternoon, Hutzenbiler said. The wildlife agency still has traps in the area.

“There were attractants in the area,” Hutzenbiler said, which can include food and unsecured garbage.

The wildlife agency recommends keeping food, garbage and anything with a scent out of tents and stored in bear-resistant containers or vehicles.

