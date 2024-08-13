Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Rush-hour crash on Interstate 10 backs up traffic in West Valley for miles

Aug 13, 2024, 7:32 AM | Updated: 9:42 am

Traffic was backed up for miles after a crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley on Aug. 13, 2024....

Traffic was backed up for miles after a crash on Interstate 10 in the West Valley on Aug. 13, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A crash on Interstate 10 backed up traffic in the West Valley for miles during rush hour Tuesday morning.

RELATED STORIES

Eastbound I-10 traffic was bumper-to-bumper for over 8 miles at the peak of the delay, with the backup extending from Litchfield Road in Goodyear to Verrado Way in Buckeye.

The freeway was closed briefly near Litchfield Road while the scene was being cleared, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Several lanes remained blocked temporarily after the closure was lifted around 8 a.m.

The flow of traffic returned normal before 9:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Magna is opening a manufacturing facility at the Power Industrial Park in Mesa....

Kevin Stone

Automotive supply giant Magna opening manufacturing facility in Mesa

Magna, the largest automotive supplier in North America, is opening a manufacturing facility in Mesa.

23 minutes ago

New Goodyear chief of police started his position in early August...

Serena O'Sullivan

West Valley police department taps longtime Phoenix officer as new chief of police

Brian Issitt, who spent 22 years with the Phoenix Police Department, became the new Goodyear chief of police.

1 hour ago

Traffic was backed up for miles when eastbound Interstate 10 was closed southwest of Chandler after...

KTAR.com

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed southwest of Chandler after fatal rush-hour crash

Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed southwest of Chandler after a fatal crash during rush hour on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Members of Arizona for Abortion Access, the ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in the Ar...

Kevin Stone

Arizona will put abortion rights on the ballot after officials verify over 577,000 signatures

Arizona voters will get to decide in November whether to add the right to an abortion to the state constitution.

3 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris takes a photo while at a restaurant....

Aaron Decker

Phoenix restaurant received a surprise visit by Kamala Harris during her visit to Arizona

Cocina Adamex owner, Adriana Zapata, spoke about the surprise visit from Vice President Kamala Harris during her visit to Arizona.

5 hours ago

Big dog smiling with tongue out....

Aaron Decker

352 pets find homes after the Arizona Humane Society offers free adoptions over the weekend

The Arizona Humane Society's free adoption offer over the weekend led to 352 pets finding homes and helped open up kennel space.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Rush-hour crash on Interstate 10 backs up traffic in West Valley for miles