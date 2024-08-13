PHOENIX — A crash on Interstate 10 backed up traffic in the West Valley for miles during rush hour Tuesday morning.

Eastbound I-10 traffic was bumper-to-bumper for over 8 miles at the peak of the delay, with the backup extending from Litchfield Road in Goodyear to Verrado Way in Buckeye.

The freeway was closed briefly near Litchfield Road while the scene was being cleared, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Several lanes remained blocked temporarily after the closure was lifted around 8 a.m.

Traffic is now passing on the right. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 13, 2024

The flow of traffic returned normal before 9:30 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.