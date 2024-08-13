Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Officer faces murder charge in shooting of pregnant Black woman who was accused of shoplifting

Aug 13, 2024, 7:17 AM | Updated: 9:06 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer was indicted Tuesday on charges including murder in the shooting of Ta’Kiya Young, a 21-year-old pregnant Black mother killed by police in a grocery store parking lot last August.

A Franklin County grand jury indicted Blendon Township police officer officer Connor Grub on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

Young, who was suspected of shoplifting, was killed when the officer fired a single bullet through her windshield after she refused to leave her car and it started rolling toward him. The daughter she was expecting that November also died.

Court records did not list an attorney for Grubb. A message seeking comment was left with Blendon Township police.

United States News

Associated Press

Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — A black bear mauled and injured a 3-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said. The girl was attacked at about 10 p.m. Sunday at a campground south of Red Lodge and taken to […]

1 hour ago

A boat pushes barges on the water in the upper Mobile–Tensaw Delta on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, ne...

Associated Press

Takeaways from AP’s story on Alabama’s ecologically important Mobile-Tensaw Delta and its watershed

Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw Delta is a more-than 400-square-mile (1,036-square-kilometer) expanse of cypress swamps, oxbow lakes, marshland, hardwood stands and rivers unusually rich in plant and animal diversity. It’s also a critical conduit between the rest of Alabama and the Gulf of Mexico, draining two-thirds of the state and cleaning water and warehousing silt that could damage […]

1 hour ago

This photo provided by Ray Rice shows Ferguson Police Officer Travis Brown, who continues to "fight...

Associated Press

Ferguson police to release body camera footage of protest where officer was badly hurt

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Ferguson Police Chief Troy Doyle will release body camera footage from a protest that turned violent on the 10th anniversary of the death of Michael Brown, resulting in a life-threatening brain injury to a Black police officer, police said. Doyle and other leaders will speak at a news conference Tuesday in […]

1 hour ago

FILE - A stack of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building, awaiting u...

Associated Press

An ex-Kansas police chief who led a raid on a newspaper is charged with obstruction of justice

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former central Kansas police chief who led a raid last year on a weekly newspaper has been charged with felony obstruction of justice and is accused of persuading a potential witness for an investigation into his conduct of withholding information from authorities. The single charge against former Marion Police Chief […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference, Aug. 14, 2023, ...

Associated Press

A year later, sprawling Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump has stalled

ATLANTA (AP) — A year after a Georgia grand jury accused Donald Trump and others of illegally trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state, the case has stalled with no chance of going to trial before the end of this year. When Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis secured the indictment a […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Abortion-rights supporters take part in a protest, May 30, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jef...

Associated Press

Missouri voters could face choice between continued abortion ban and new constitutional amendment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters could have a choice this fall between a continued ban on abortions and a constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights until later in a woman’s pregnancy. The secretary of state’s office faced a Tuesday deadline to determine whether an abortion-rights initiative received enough valid petition signatures to qualify for […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Officer faces murder charge in shooting of pregnant Black woman who was accused of shoplifting