ARIZONA NEWS

Eastbound Interstate 10 reopens southwest of Chandler hours after fatal rush-hour crash

Aug 13, 2024, 7:17 AM | Updated: 10:05 am

Traffic was backed up for miles when eastbound Interstate 10 was closed southwest of Chandler after...

Traffic was backed up for miles when eastbound Interstate 10 was closed southwest of Chandler after a crash during morning rush hour on Aug. 13, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera)

PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed southwest of Chandler through rush hour Tuesday morning after a fatal crash, authorities said.

A child was killed in the wreck, which was caused by a blown-out tire, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The collision occurred around 6:30 a.m. near Riggs Road. Authorities reopened the freeway around three hours later.

Motorists were forced to exit at State Route 357/Queen Creek Road while I-10 was closed, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Eastbound I-10 traffic was backed up beyond Wild Horse Pass at the peak of the morning commute.

The westbound lanes were not directly impacted by the wreck, but traffic slowed in that direction, too.

What led up to crash on Interstate 10 southwest of Chandler?

The collision happened after a Ford SUV experiencing tire failure and the driver lost control, DPS said. The vehicle veered into the median before reentering traffic on eastbound I-10 and rolling over. It was then hit by a Ford pickup truck.

A boy riding in the SUV’s front passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said. The SUV driver was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The four occupants of the pickup truck were not hurt.

Authorities aren’t pursuing criminal charges for the incident.

