PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 was closed southwest of Chandler through rush hour Tuesday morning after a fatal crash, authorities said.

A child was killed in the wreck, which was caused by a blown-out tire, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The collision occurred around 6:30 a.m. near Riggs Road. Authorities reopened the freeway around three hours later.

Motorists were forced to exit at State Route 357/Queen Creek Road while I-10 was closed, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Eastbound I-10 traffic was backed up beyond Wild Horse Pass at the peak of the morning commute.

All lanes open. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 13, 2024

The westbound lanes were not directly impacted by the wreck, but traffic slowed in that direction, too.

What led up to crash on Interstate 10 southwest of Chandler?

The collision happened after a Ford SUV experiencing tire failure and the driver lost control, DPS said. The vehicle veered into the median before reentering traffic on eastbound I-10 and rolling over. It was then hit by a Ford pickup truck.

A boy riding in the SUV’s front passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said. The SUV driver was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The four occupants of the pickup truck were not hurt.

Authorities aren’t pursuing criminal charges for the incident.

