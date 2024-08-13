New concessions provider to start serving Grand Canyon...

PHOENIX — The National Park Service has picked a new concessions provider to offer food, drinks and bicycles at the Grand Canyon’s South Rim next year.

The agency, which operates the Grand Canyon National Park, partnered with Explor South Rim, LLC, which will take over visitor services under a 10-year concessions contract.

Explor South Rim agreed to provide food park visitors can eat on the go as they explore the Mather Point area of the park.

The contract also dictates it will offer seasonal bicycle rentals. Additionally, it will provide guided daily bicycle tours visitors can take in spring, summer and fall.

The company is a subsidiary of ExplorUS, which provides concessions in many national and state parks, according to the National Park Service.

Why there will be a new concessions provider at the Grand Canyon

The current company contracted to run concessions at the park is Bright Angel Bicycles, LLC.

It has served visitors since 2012 and will continue to do so until January 2025. That’s when the next contract with Explor South Rim begins.

The National Park Service did not say why it solicited concession contract bids in October of 2023. However, it said it selected Explor South Rim because it submitted the highest rated proposal.

Park officials said the transition from Bright Angel Bicycles to Explor South Rim will not affect visitors.

