Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Why Trump’s and Harris’ proposals to end federal taxes on tips would be difficult to enact

Aug 12, 2024, 2:50 PM

FILE - A tip jar contains one dollar and five dollar bills, Sept. 6, 2017 in New York. (AP Photo/Ma...

FILE - A tip jar contains one dollar and five dollar bills, Sept. 6, 2017 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris agree on one thing, at least: Both say they want to eliminate federal taxes on workers’ tips.

But experts say there’s a reason Congress hasn’t made such a change already. It would be complicated, not to mention enormously costly to the federal government, to enact. It would encourage many higher-paid workers to restructure their compensation to classify some of it as “tips” and thereby avoid taxes. And, in the end, it likely wouldn’t help millions of low-income workers.

“There’s no way that it wouldn’t be a mess,” said James Hines Jr., a professor of law and economics and the research director of the Office of Tax Policy Research at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

Both candidates unveiled their plans in Nevada, a state with one of the highest concentrations of tipped service workers in the country. Trump announced a proposal to exclude tips from federal taxes on June 9. Harris announced a similar proposal on Aug. 10.

Details have been sparse. Neither candidate’s team has said whether it would exempt tips only from income taxes, only from payroll taxes or both. The payroll tax funds Social Security and Medicare.

Harris’ campaign has said she would work with Congress to draft a proposal that would include an income limit and other provisions to prevent abuses by wealthy individuals who might seek to structure their compensation to classify certain fees as tips.

Her campaign said these requirements, which it did not specify, would be intended “to prevent hedge fund managers and lawyers from structuring their compensation in ways to try to take advantage of the policy.” Trump’s campaign has not said whether its proposal would include any such requirements.

Even so, Hines suggested that millions of workers — not just wealthy ones — would seek to change their compensation to include tips, and could even do so legally. For example, he said, a company might set up a separate entity that would reward its employees with tips instead of year-end bonuses.

“You will have taxpayers pushing their attorneys to try to characterize their wage and salary income as tips,” Hines said. “And some would be successful, inevitably, because it’s impossible to write foolproof rules that will cover every situation.”

Republican supporters of Trump argue that Hines’ concerns are overblown. Darin Miller, a spokesman for Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, said the Internal Revenue Service has a precise definition for tips and contended that reclassifying wages would be considered fraud.

Miller noted that some Democrats have signed on to co-sponsor a bill Cruz introduced in June that would exempt tips from federal income taxes. A bill exempting tips from payroll and income taxes has also been introduced in the House.

Though supporters say the measures are designed to help low-wage workers, many experts say that making tips tax-free would provide only limited help to those workers.

The Budget Lab at Yale, a non-partisan policy research center, estimates that there were 4 million U.S. workers in tipped occupations in 2023. That amounted to about 2.5% of all employees, including restaurant servers and beauticians.

Tipped workers tend to be younger, with an average age of 31, and of lower income. The Budget Lab said the median weekly pay for tipped workers in 2023 was $538, compared with roughly $1,000 for non-tipped workers.

As a result, many tipped workers already bear a lower income-tax burden. In 2022, 37% of tipped workers had incomes low enough that they paid no federal income tax at all, The Budget Lab said.

“If the issue is you’re concerned about low-income taxpayers, there are a lot better ways to address that problem, like expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit or changing tax rates or changing deductions,” Hines said.

In her speech in Nevada, Harris also called for raising the federal minimum wage. (The platform on Trump’s campaign site doesn’t mention the minimum wage.)

Changing federal tax policy on tips would also be costly. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a non-partisan group, estimates that exempting all tip income from federal income and payroll taxes would reduce revenue by $150 billion to $250 billion between 2026 and 2035. And it said that amount could rise significantly if the policy changed behavior and more people declared tip income.

Whether Trump or Harris wins the presidential election, tax policy will be high on Congress’ agenda in 2025. That’s because Trump-era tax cuts, passed in 2017, are set to expire. But Hines said he thinks Congress will be in no hurry to add “vast amounts of complexity” to the tax code.

“A presidential candidate can say whatever they want, but it’s the House and Senate that have to do it,” he said.

United States News

This combination photo shows John Kerry during an interview, Feb. 6, 2024, in Washington, left, and...

Associated Press

Will the attacks on Walz’s military service stick like they did to Kerry 20 years ago?

WASHINGTON (AP) — In some corners of the Democratic Party, last week felt like déjà vu. The party’s vice-presidential nominee’s military record was under assault from Republicans — attacks reminiscent of those leveled two decades earlier on Sen. John Kerry during his run for the White House. Democratic strategists who lived through the Kerry onslaught, […]

16 minutes ago

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip flee from Hamad Ci...

Associated Press

Israel-Hamas war latest: Iran rejects European leaders’ call to refrain from any retaliatory attacks

Iran rejected a call Tuesday by three European countries demanding it to refrain from any retaliatory attacks that would further escalate regional tensions. French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a joint statement Monday endorsing the latest push by mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States to […]

2 hours ago

Republican candidate for Wisconsin's 8th Congressional District Tony Wied speaks on June 4, 2024, i...

Associated Press

Wisconsin voters to set Senate race and decide on questions limiting the governor’s power

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race will officially be set in Tuesday’s primary, while the power of former President Donald Trump’s endorsement will be tested in a Republican congressional primary as Democrats decide on a candidate in a swing House district to take on a GOP incumbent. Wisconsin voters are also deciding whether […]

6 hours ago

An osprey takes off in the lower Mobile–Tensaw Delta, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, near Mobile, Ala. (A...

Associated Press

Conservationists try to protect ecologically rich Alabama delta from development, climate change

MOBILE-TENSAW DELTA, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of American lotuses carpet the water’s surface, faces turned toward the morning sun. Bright yellow warblers flit among cypress trees along a creek bank. A paddlefish jumps as a motorboat rounds a bend. The Mobile-Tensaw Delta — a lush, vibrant and surprisingly intact over 400-square-mile (1,036-square-kilometer) expanse of cypress […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference, May 24, 2023, on Capitol Hill in ...

Associated Press

US Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive ‘Squad,’ faces repeat primary challenge in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the progressive House members known as the “Squad” and a sharp critic of how Israel has conducted the war in Gaza, is trying to avoid the fate of two of her closest allies when Minnesota holds its primary elections Tuesday. Omar is defending her Minneapolis-area […]

6 hours ago

Barbara Winston uses a computer at her home in Northbrook, Ill., on Sunday, June 30, 2024, several ...

Associated Press

Older Americans prepare themselves for a world altered by artificial intelligence

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The students — most with gray hair, some with canes, all at least in their 60s — couldn’t believe what they were hearing. “Oh, my God,” whispered a retired college professor. “Does it come with viruses?” wondered a bewildered woman scribbling notes in the second row. A 79-year-old in a black-and-white […]

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

Why Trump’s and Harris’ proposals to end federal taxes on tips would be difficult to enact