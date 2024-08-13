Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Biden using his final months in office to promote ‘moonshot’ initiative to reduce cancer deaths

Aug 12, 2024, 9:15 PM

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the cancer moonshot initiative at the John F. Kennedy Library ...

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the cancer moonshot initiative at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum, Sept. 12, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is zeroing in on the policy goals closest to his heart now that he’s no longer seeking a second term and will visit New Orleans on Tuesday to promote his administration’s “moonshot” initiative aiming at dramatically reducing cancer deaths.

The president and first lady Jill Biden will tour medical facilities and then deliver remarks at Tulane University on how the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health “is fast-tracking progress in how we prevent, treat, and detect cancer,” the White House says. That agency is part of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Before he leaves office in January, Biden hopes to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in 2022 to cut U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years, and to improve the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer.

Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.

“We’re curing people of diseases that we previously thought were absolutely intractable and not survivable,” said Karen Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

Cancer is the second-highest killer of people in the U.S. after heart disease. This year alone, the American Cancer Society estimates that 2 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed and 611,720 people will die of cancer diseases.

Still, “if all innovation ended today and we could just get people access to the innovations that we know about right now, we think we could reduce cancer mortality by another 20 to 30%,” Knudsen said.

The issue is personal enough for Biden that, in his recent Oval Office address about bowing out of the 2024 campaign, the president promised to keep fighting for “my cancer moonshot so we can end cancer as we know it.”

“Because we can do it,” Biden said then.

He said in that speech that the initiative would be a priority of his final months in office, along with working to strengthen the economy and defend abortion rights, protecting children from gun violence and making changes to the Supreme Court, which he called “extreme” in its current makeup during a recent event.

Both the president and first lady Jill Biden have had lesions removed from their skin in the past that were determined to be basal cell carcinoma, a common and easily treated form of cancer. In 2015, their eldest son, Beau, died of an aggressive brain cancer at age 46.

The president’s public schedule has been much quieter since he left the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, making Tuesday’s trip stand out.

Advocates have praised Biden for keeping the spotlight on cancer, bringing stakeholders together and gathering commitments from private companies, nonprofit organizations and patient groups.

They say that the extra attention the Biden administration has paid to the matter has put the nation on track to cut cancer death rates by at least half, preventing more than 4 million deaths from the disease, by 2047. It has done so by bolstering access to cancer treatments and reminding people of the importance of recommended screening, which hit a setback during the coronavirus pandemic.

“President Biden’s passion and commitment to this effort has made monumental differences for the entire cancer community, including those who are suffering from cancer,” said Jon Retzlaff, the chief policy officer at the American Association for Cancer Research.

Looking ahead, Retzlaff said, “The No. 1 thing is for us to see robust, sustained and predictable annual funding support for the National Institutes of Health. And, if we see that through NIH and through the National Cancer Institute, the programs that have been created through the cancer moonshot will be allowed to continue.”

Initiatives under Biden include changes that make screening and cancer care more accessible to more people, said Knudsen, with the American Cancer Society.

For instance, Medicare has started to pay for follow-up colonoscopies if a stool-based test suggests cancer, she said, and Medicare will now pay for navigation services to guide patients through the maze of their cancer care.

“You’ve already paid for the cancer research. You’ve already paid for the innovation. Now let’s get it to people,” Knudsen said.

She also said she’d like to see the next administration pursue a ban on menthol-flavored cigarettes, which she said could save 654,000 lives over the next 40 years.

Scientists now understand that cancer is not a single disease, but hundreds of diseases that respond differently to different treatments. Some cancers have biomarkers that can be targeted by existing drugs that will slow a tumor’s growth. Many more targets await discovery.

“We hope that the next administration, whoever it may be, will continue to keep the focus and emphasis on our national commitment to end cancer as we know it,” said Dr. Crystal Denlinger, CEO of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, a group of elite cancer centers.

___

Johnson reported from Washington state.

United States News

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Bozeman...

Associated Press

A conservative gathering provides a safe space for Republicans who aren’t on board with Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — At the Republican National Convention and multiple rallies since, former President Donald Trump has been greeted as a hero who narrowly escaped assassination and is destined to lead a new American golden age. At a recent conservative conference in Georgia, there was a different vibe. There were few, if any, red hats […]

7 minutes ago

FILE - Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, left, and Republican president...

Associated Press

News outlets were leaked insider material from the Trump campaign. They chose not to print it

At least three news outlets were leaked confidential material from inside the Donald Trump campaign, including its report vetting JD Vance as a vice presidential candidate. So far, each has refused to reveal any details about what they received. Instead, Politico, The New York Times and The Washington Post have written about a potential hack […]

8 minutes ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, ...

Associated Press

Harris cautiously rolls out policy, aiming to outmaneuver Trump and address 2020 liabilities

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to outmaneuver former President Donald Trump and address old vulnerabilities on her policy positions as she starts to fill in how she would govern if elected in November. Vice presidents rarely have policy portfolios of their own — and almost always set aside any views that […]

10 minutes ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of a session in the House chamber in Washing...

Associated Press

George Santos wants jury pool in his fraud trial questioned over their opinions of him

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. George Santos wants potential jurors in his September fraud trial to be questioned about their opinions of him. The request is among a number of issues a judge is expected to consider during a Tuesday hearing in federal court on Long Island. Santos has pleaded not guilty […]

11 minutes ago

Donald Trump talking to Elon Musk....

Associated Press

Trump and Musk talk about assassination attempt and deportations during glitchy chat on X

Donald Trump and Elon Musk talked about the assassination attempt on the former president and deportations during glitchy chat on X.

14 minutes ago

Photographs of Marine Corporal Spencer R. Collart and his fellow marines, Marine Corps Captain Elea...

Associated Press

Marine who died trying to save crew in fiery Osprey crash to receive service’s top noncombat medal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alexia and Bart Collart braced for a hard visit. Marines came to their home in Arlington, Virginia, last week to brief them on what caused the Osprey crash in Australia last year that resulted in the death of their son and two other Marines. But they weren’t expecting to hear these words: […]

15 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Biden using his final months in office to promote ‘moonshot’ initiative to reduce cancer deaths