Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

NYC man charged with hate crime after police say he yelled ‘Free Palestine’ and stabbed a Jewish man

Aug 12, 2024, 3:56 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been arrested and charged with a hate crime after police say he yelled “Free Palestine” and then stabbed a Jewish man near a synagogue over the weekend.

Police say the attack happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn near the headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement.

They say Vincent Sumpter, 22, of Brooklyn, stabbed the 33-year-old victim in the abdomen following a verbal dispute.

Police say the victim asked Sumpter why he kept repeating the phrase “Free Palestine.” Sumpter responded with “Do you want to die?” and then stabbed him with a knife, they said.

The victim, who police didn’t identify, was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Sumpter, meanwhile, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault as a hate crime and other charges during his arraignment Sunday, according to prosecutors.

He remains in custody after bail was set at $100,000 cash or $250,000 bond. The Legal Aid Society, which is representing him, declined to comment Monday.

Yaacov Behrman, a local rabbi, confirmed on social media that the victim was a Jewish man with “long-standing ties” to the community.

He said the man is expected to recover “due to the location of the stabbing and the quick response of paramedics,” adding that residents pursued Sumpter and detained him until police arrived.

“This act of hateful violence highlights the dangerous impact of anti-Semitic incitement and hate propagated by some local politicians and leaders in New York and across the United States,” Behrman wrote in his post.

“This is a dangerous escalation of the current climate we are in and it should outrage every New Yorker because it is an attack on every New Yorker,” Mark Treyger, chief executive of Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, wrote on the social platform X, citing other recent antisemitic acts in the city.

Earlier this month, police arrested a woman on hate crimes charges for her role in vandalizing the homes of the Brooklyn Museum’s leaders with red paint during a wave of pro-Palestinian protests in June.

Police say Taylor Pelton, 28, was one of six people seen on surveillance video vandalizing the homes, including that of the museum’s director, Anne Pasternak, who is Jewish.

United States News

Associated Press

‘J6 praying grandma’ avoids prison time and gets 6 months home confinement in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Colorado bed-and-breakfast operator who promotes herself online as the “J6 praying grandma” was sentenced on Monday to six months of home confinement in her Capitol riot case after the judge railed against “offensive” comments she has made about the criminal justice system. Prosecutors had sought 10 months behind bars for Rebecca […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., top, leaves after giving testimony...

Associated Press

Judge rules against RFK Jr. in fight to be on New York’s ballot, says he is not a state resident

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A judge ruled Monday that independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claimed a New York residence on nominating petitions, invalidating the documents he needs to appear on the ballot in the state. The ruling from Justice Christina Ryba after a short trial in state court is expected to be […]

3 hours ago

FILE - People wait in line to vote outside of an early voting site in Miami Beach, Fla., Oct. 20, 2...

Associated Press

Florida now counts 1 million more registered Republican voters than Democrats

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida has 1 million more Republican registered voters than Democrats, elections officials revealed, further cementing its status as a conservative hotbed. There are 5.3 million active Republican voters compared to 4.3 million active Democratic voters, according to figures released by county elections supervisors this weekend. About 3.9 million voters […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Ex-University of Kentucky student pleads guilty to assault in racist attack

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former University of Kentucky student pleaded guilty Monday to assault and other charges for a racist attack on a Black student. Sophia Rosing, 23, pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree assault, one count of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. Rosing, who is white, attacked a […]

4 hours ago

In this image taken from video provided by the Jonesboro, Ark., Police Department, Jonesboro police...

Associated Press

Arkansas officer fired after being caught on video beating inmate in back of patrol car

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police officer has been fired after he was caught on video beating a handcuffed inmate in the back of his patrol car, and the police chief says he will refer the case to prosecutors. Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott fired Officer Joseph Harris on Friday, the day after […]

4 hours ago

FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, May 6, 2021, in New ...

Associated Press

The New York Times says it will stop endorsing candidates in New York elections

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times editorial board will stop endorsing candidates in New York elections, the paper’s opinion editor said Monday. The editorial board, which operates independently from the paper’s newsroom, will continue to make endorsements in presidential elections. In a statement, Kathleen Kingsbury, head of opinion at The New York Times, […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

NYC man charged with hate crime after police say he yelled ‘Free Palestine’ and stabbed a Jewish man