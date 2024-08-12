The New York Times says it will stop endorsing candidates in New York elections

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times editorial board will stop endorsing candidates in New York elections, the paper’s opinion editor said Monday.

The editorial board, which operates independently from the paper’s newsroom, will continue to make endorsements in presidential elections.

In a statement, Kathleen Kingsbury, head of opinion at The New York Times, did not explain a reason for the decision on the New York endorsements but said “Opinion will continue to offer perspective on the races, candidates and issues at stake.” The paper reported the change would take effect immediately, with the editorial board not endorsing candidates in New York congressional or Senate races this fall, or in next year’s mayoral race.

Many newspapers have stopped endorsing political candidates in recent years for various reasons, including concerns over alienating readers as well as dwindling staff and resources, among other things.

An endorsement from the Times has been coveted by generations of politicians, particularly in New York City. The endorsement process has also often resulted in informative interviews between the editorial board and political candidates hoping to secure the slot.

The Times has made an endorsement in every race for New York City mayor since 1897, the paper said.

