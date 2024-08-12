Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for West Valley man who hasn’t been heard from in a month

Aug 12, 2024, 1:23 PM

Headshot of Dalys Kezar, who was last seen leaving his West Valley home on foot on July 11, 2024....

Dalys Kezar was last seen leaving his West Valley home on foot on July 11, 2024. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a West Valley man who went missing a month ago.

Dalys Kezar, 67, was last seen leaving his home near 311th Avenue and Delores Road in Wittman on foot around 8 p.m. on July 11.

Wittman is about 35 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

He left a message for his daughter the next morning that said he was resting in an unknown wash, and he hasn’t been heard from since.

Kezar, who suffers from an unspecified mental health issue, is 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds, with long gray hair, a beard and blue eyes. He has a Viking tattoo on his back and other tattoos on his forearm.

No description of his clothing was provided, other than the fact that he wasn’t wearing shoes.

Anybody with information about Kezar’s whereabouts is asked to call Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011 and refer to report IR24-017615.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Former lawmaker Dr. Eric Meyer was picked to fill a vacant Democratic seat in the Arizona Legislatu...

Kevin Stone

Former state lawmaker selected to keep Democratic House seat warm

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors selected former lawmaker Dr. Eric Meyer to fill a vacant Democratic seat in the Legislature.

25 minutes ago

A Phoenix Children's patient smiles during the 2023 Give-A-Thon....

Kevin Stone

Phoenix Children’s ‘can’t function’ without fundraisers like this week’s Give-A-Thon

Phoenix Children’s can’t continue its mission of providing world-class health care to families in Arizona and beyond without fundraisers like the Give-A-Thon.

2 hours ago

New ocelot discovered on trail cameras in southern Arizona...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona researchers discover new ocelot through trail camera footage

There's a new ocelot on the block, according to Arizona researchers. What does the discovery of a new member of this endangered species mean?

3 hours ago

Phoenix saw 77 straight days of temps at 100 degrees or more...

KTAR.com

Phoenix breaks record for streak of days with temperatures at 100 degrees or higher

The National Weather Service expects Monday's high temperature to be 105 degrees in Phoenix, which will mark a new heat record.

5 hours ago

Man unlocks apartment door in Phoenix, Arizona...

KTAR.com

Nearly 8,000 eviction cases were filed in Maricopa County in July, putting tenants on watch

This past July saw 7,903 new eviction cases in Maricopa County, the third-most filed for a single month in county history, according a recent report.

9 hours ago

An unidentified driver and Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Sekrecki hold a rescued ...

Associated Press

Large desert tortoise rescued on I-10 after escaping from ostrich ranch in southern Arizona

State Department of Public Safety troopers recently helped rescue an escaped sulcata tortoise that was attempting to cross I-10 near Picacho.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Silver Alert issued for West Valley man who hasn’t been heard from in a month