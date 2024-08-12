PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a West Valley man who went missing a month ago.

Dalys Kezar, 67, was last seen leaving his home near 311th Avenue and Delores Road in Wittman on foot around 8 p.m. on July 11.

Wittman is about 35 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

He left a message for his daughter the next morning that said he was resting in an unknown wash, and he hasn’t been heard from since.

Kezar, who suffers from an unspecified mental health issue, is 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds, with long gray hair, a beard and blue eyes. He has a Viking tattoo on his back and other tattoos on his forearm.

No description of his clothing was provided, other than the fact that he wasn’t wearing shoes.

Anybody with information about Kezar’s whereabouts is asked to call Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-1011 and refer to report IR24-017615.

