Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Sierra Leone’s president uses UN Security Council presidency to urge more seats for Africa

Aug 12, 2024, 12:23 PM

FILE - Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio speaks at the United Nations headquarters, Monday, S...

FILE - Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio speaks at the United Nations headquarters, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — After decades of seeking a bigger voice in the United Nations ‘ most powerful body, Africa “cannot wait any longer,” Sierra Leone’s president told the Security Council on Monday.

Chairing a meeting that his country convened, President Julius Maada Bio pressed a longstanding bid for African countries to get more council seats, including two permanent and potentially veto-wielding spots.

“The time for half-measures and incremental progress is over. Africa must be heard, and its demands for justice and equity must be met,” Bio said, calling his continent the “unquestionable victim” of an imbalanced, outdated and unrepresentative Security Council structure.

It wasn’t the first time the council has heard calls for expanding and reshaping its membership — and African countries aren’t the only ones that want more representation. While there’s a general sense that the council needs to change, discussions have bogged down over differences on how much to expand the group, what countries to include and what powers it should have.

But Bio’s presence put an exclamation point on the issue ahead of a U.N. “Summit of the Future” and the annual General Assembly gathering of presidents, prime ministers and monarchs. Both gatherings are scheduled next month.

Some countries are hoping for momentum from the summit, which is meant to generate a wide-ranging new vision of what international cooperation should look like in this century. The latest draft of the summit’s potential “Pact for the Future” terms Security Council reform a priority and pledges an “ambitious” result, with specific language still to come.

“We are sure it is a matter of time. Because the gatekeepers will find it difficult to let us in,” Bio said at a news briefing Monday, but “we have a genuine and compelling case.”

Set up in 1945 to try to maintain peace in the wake of World War II, the Security Council can levy sanctions, deploy peacekeeping missions and otherwise pass resolutions that are legally binding, if sometimes ignored.

Its composition reflects the postwar power structure, and a time when most of Africa was under European control.

The United States, Russia, China, Britain and France are permanent, veto-wielding members. Ten other seats — originally six, until a 1965 expansion — go to countries that get two-year council terms, without veto power. The broader General Assembly elects them by region, with three seats for Africa.

African countries, and many others, have argued that the arrangement shorts the continent with the world’s fastest-growing population, now at 1.3 billion. The continent’s 54 countries make up 28% of the U.N.‘s member states. Five of the U.N.’s 11 current peacekeeping operations are in Africa, as are four of the top 10 countries in terms of sending troops.

The African Union, a regional group, has called for two additional elected seats — yielding a total of five — and two permanent ones for countries on the continent.

The permanent seats, in particular, must “be urgently addressed,” Namibia’s foreign minister, Peya Mushelenga, told the council Monday.

Any changes to the council’s composition would be up to the General Assembly, which has held negotiations for years. Assembly President Dennis Francis said Monday that Africa is “manifestly underrepresented” on the council and that the status quo is “simply wrong.”

But the U.N.’s member countries have floated many different ideas for changing the council, and any move to accommodate Africa would likely stir pressure to consider other proposals. The United States, for instance, backs adding permanent seats for countries in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, among others.

“Let’s stop admiring the problem here. We need to move to solutions,” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, whose prior postings include multiple African countries, told the council.

Bio, whose nation currently holds the council’s rotating presidency, urged the group to get behind giving his continent priority in any structural changes.

“Africa cannot wait any longer,” he said.

United States News

FILE - Utility crews work to restore electricity in Houston, July 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanm...

Associated Press

Texas launches new investigation into Houston’s power utility following deadly outages after Beryl

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ attorney general launched an investigation Monday into Houston’s electric utility over allegations of fraud and waste following Hurricane Beryl, adding to the mounting scrutiny after widespread power outages left millions without electricity for days. The latest investigation of CenterPoint Energy comes after state regulators and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott have […]

5 minutes ago

FILE - Law enforcement personnel respond to a report of a person armed with a rifle at Mount Horeb ...

Associated Press

Prosecutors won’t charge officers who killed armed student outside Wisconsin school

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The police officers who shot and killed an armed student as he was trying to get into a Wisconsin middle school won’t face criminal charges, prosecutors announced Monday. Damien Haglund, 14, was carrying an air rifle that looked like a real firearm, refused multiple commands to drop the weapon and pointed […]

21 minutes ago

FILE - A Cornell University sign is seen on the Ivy League school's campus, Jan. 14, 2022, in Ithac...

Associated Press

Former Cornell student gets 21 months in prison for posting violent threats to Jewish students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A former Cornell University student arrested for posting statements threatening violence against Jewish people on campus last fall after the start of the war in Gaza was sentenced Monday to 21 months in prison. Patrick Dai, of suburban Rochester, New York was accused by federal officials in October of posting anonymous […]

33 minutes ago

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a campaign rally at Desert D...

Associated Press

Walz makes a 5-state dash for campaign cash this week, traveling solo for 1st time as running mate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is branching out this week and holding his first solo events as Vice President Kamala Harris ’ running mate, making a five-state dash for campaign cash and addressing a key union gathering. Walz will speak Tuesday at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees convention in […]

36 minutes ago

Thiru Vignarajah, an attorney representing the family of Ronald Silver II, who was a solid waste wo...

Associated Press

Family calls for transparency after heatstroke death of Baltimore trash collector

BALTIMORE (AP) — The family of a Baltimore man who died of heatstroke while collecting trash for the city’s public works agency is demanding increased transparency from local officials following his death. The relatives held a news conference Monday and called on the Baltimore City Council to conduct a series of investigative hearings and shed […]

44 minutes ago

FILE - Birds fly past a pile of wood used to make pellets during a tour of a Drax facility in Glost...

Associated Press

British energy giant reports violating toxic pollutant limits at Louisiana wood pellet facilities

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — British energy giant Drax Global, already under scrutiny for running afoul of environmental laws in multiple states, has disclosed to the state of Louisiana that its wood pellet production facilities emit hazardous air pollutants above their permitted limits. Drax is a key provider for British utilities and one of the renewable […]

46 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Sierra Leone’s president uses UN Security Council presidency to urge more seats for Africa