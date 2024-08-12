PHOENIX – Phoenix Children’s can’t continue its mission of providing world-class health care to families in Arizona and beyond without fundraisers like this week’s Give-A-Thon.

“We can’t function without things like this, without the community’s support. This is a nonprofit organization,” Tim Harrison, the hospital’s vice president of corporate partnerships and special events, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Monday, the first day of this year’s Give-A-Thon.

Harrison said it costs $2.7 million a day to run Phoenix Children’s, which has its main campus on Thomas Road near State Route 51.

“Without this hospital, people would have to go elsewhere. … You don’t want to have to take your kids to Texas, to California, to Colorado. We treat you here, close to home, where you need to be with your family,” he said.

In fact, fundraisers like the Give-A-Thon have helped Phoenix Children’s expand its presence across the Valley.

“Last week, we just took our first patient in our Arrowhead campus, … a new hospital that just opened there [in Glendale]. We opened a facility at the end of last year in Avondale, and we’re going to be opening another hospital in Gilbert,” Harrison said.

And it’s not just Arizona families that benefit from the high level of care provided by Phoenix Children’s.

“We super serve the Arizona community, but we see kids from most of the states and other countries across the globe. Not just countries that are nearby to us, but we see European, Asia, other places that really are seeking out the very best care,” Harrison said.

How you can donate during the Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon

The 16th annual Give-A-Thon is presented by Your Valley Hyundai Dealers and Ak-Chin Indian Community. Sister radio stations KTAR News (between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m.) and Arizona Sports (between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.) are airing the event daily through Friday, with one segment per hour dedicated to Phoenix Children’s and its services.

Anybody who wants to make a donation can do so by calling the Yrefy Phone Bank at 602-933-4567, texting “GIVE” to 620620 or visiting the Give-A-Thon website.

The largest radio hospital fundraiser in the country brought in a record $2.15 million in donations last year, pushing the total raised since 2009 to more than $22.4 million.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.