Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

NEWSLETTER PROMOTION

Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon

Aug 12, 2024, 10:20 AM | Updated: 10:21 am

adunlap's Profile Picture

BY ADUNLAP


KTAR.com

Newsletter Promotion

Follow @Anthony987sport...

adunlap

Sonic Wacky Pack

For every Wacky Pack sold August 12-16 Arizona Sonic Drive-Ins will donate $1 to Phoenix Children's Hospital. Feed your kids and support the Kids at Phoenix Children's

3 days ago

...

Promotions

Pay Tribute to a Teacher Presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers

It's KTAR Pay Tribute to a Teacher Presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Nominate a teacher today for their chance to win a $2,500!

8 days ago

...

Promotions

Phoenix Rescue Mission

Last year, 645 people died because of the scorching temperatures in the Valley. This year could be worse. Join us at Phoenix Rescue Mission and help save lives by bringing water, care, and hope to our homeless neighbors.

1 month ago

...

Promotions

Honoring America’s Veterans and KTAR Presents Honor Our Heroes

Nominate a Veteran to be a Grand Marshal in the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade November 11th!

1 month ago

Follow @Anthony987sport...

adunlap

The Greater Phoenix Chamber

The Greater Phoenix Chamber. Connecting you to over 2,400 Valley businesses. Expand your impact. Grow your network. Elevate your success. Join us!

2 months ago

...

Promotions

Fulton Homes 2 Seconds is Too Long

Nothing is more important than watching children around water. That's why we are giving you the chance to win free swim lessons at your Local Valley of the Sun YMCA!

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon