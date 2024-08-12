Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon
Aug 12, 2024, 10:20 AM | Updated: 10:21 am
For every Wacky Pack sold August 12-16 Arizona Sonic Drive-Ins will donate $1 to Phoenix Children's Hospital. Feed your kids and support the Kids at Phoenix Children's
3 days ago
It's KTAR Pay Tribute to a Teacher Presented by Your Valley Toyota Dealers. Nominate a teacher today for their chance to win a $2,500!
8 days ago
Last year, 645 people died because of the scorching temperatures in the Valley. This year could be worse. Join us at Phoenix Rescue Mission and help save lives by bringing water, care, and hope to our homeless neighbors.
1 month ago
Nominate a Veteran to be a Grand Marshal in the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade November 11th!
1 month ago
The Greater Phoenix Chamber. Connecting you to over 2,400 Valley businesses. Expand your impact. Grow your network. Elevate your success. Join us!
2 months ago
Nothing is more important than watching children around water. That's why we are giving you the chance to win free swim lessons at your Local Valley of the Sun YMCA!
2 months ago
“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty
Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.
Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.