Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Marathon swimmer says he quit Lake Michigan after going in wrong direction with dead GPS

Aug 12, 2024, 10:07 AM | Updated: 11:28 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A swimmer said two lost batteries spoiled his attempt to cross Lake Michigan on the third day of the extraordinary journey.

Jim Dreyer, 60, was pulled from the water last Thursday after 60 miles (96 kilometers). He said he had been swimming from Michigan to Wisconsin for hours without a working GPS device.

A support boat pulled up and informed him that he had been swimming north all day — “the wrong direction,” said Dreyer, who had left Grand Haven on Tuesday.

“What a blow!” he said in a report that he posted online. “I should have been in the home stretch, well into Wisconsin waters with about 23 miles (37 kilometers) to go. Instead, I had 47 miles (75 kilometers) to go, and the weather window would soon close.”

Dreyer said his “brain was mush” and he was having hallucinations about freighters and a steel wall. He figured he would need a few more days to reach Milwaukee, but there was a forecast of 9-foot (2.7-meter) waves.

“We all knew that success was now a long shot and the need for rescue was likely if I continued,” Dreyer said.

Dreyer, whose nickname is The Shark, crossed Lake Michigan in 1998, starting in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, and finishing in Ludington, Michigan. But three attempts to do it again since last summer have been unsuccessful.

Dreyer was towing an inflatable boat with nutrition and supplies last week. On the second day, he paused to get fresh AA batteries to keep a GPS device working. But during the process, he said he somehow lost the bag in the lake.

It left him with only a wrist compass and the sky and waves to help him keep moving west.

“It was an accident, but it was my fault,” Dreyer said of the lost batteries. “This is a tough pill to swallow.”

___

Follow Ed White on X at https://twitter.com/edwritez

United States News

Thiru Vignarajah, an attorney representing the family of Ronald Silver II, who was a solid waste wo...

Associated Press

Family calls for transparency after heatstroke death of Baltimore trash collector

BALTIMORE (AP) — The family of a Baltimore man who died of heatstroke while collecting trash for the city’s public works agency is demanding increased transparency from local officials following his death. The relatives held a news conference Monday and called on the Baltimore City Council to conduct a series of investigative hearings and shed […]

3 minutes ago

FILE - Birds fly past a pile of wood used to make pellets during a tour of a Drax facility in Glost...

Associated Press

British energy giant reports violating toxic pollutant limits at Louisiana wood pellet facilities

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — British energy giant Drax Global, already under scrutiny for running afoul of environmental laws in multiple states, has disclosed to the state of Louisiana that its wood pellet production facilities emit hazardous air pollutants above their permitted limits. Drax is a key provider for British utilities and one of the renewable […]

4 minutes ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania man accused of voting in 2 states faces federal charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man faces federal charges that he voted in both Florida and in Pennsylvania for the 2020 presidential election, and twice in Pennsylvania during the November 2022 election. The U.S. attorney’s office in Philadelphia said Friday it had filed five charges against 62-year-old Philip C. Pulley of Huntingdon Valley, alleging […]

23 minutes ago

In this Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, buses await students at York Middle School in York, M...

Associated Press

Judge says Maine can forbid discrimination by religious schools that take state tuition money

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine didn’t violate the U.S. constitutional rights of religious schools by requiring them to abide by the state’s antidiscrimination law to receive taxpayer-funded tuition assistance, a federal judge ruled. But the judge also acknowledged that a higher court will ultimately have the final say. U.S. District Judge John Woodcock Jr. said […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Robert Tucker, the head of a security firm, is named fire commissioner of New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday appointed Robert S. Tucker, the head of a private security firm, to head the city’s fire department. Tucker, 54, takes over from Laura Kavanagh, the first woman to serve as the city’s fire commissioner. “I can think of no higher calling than serving […]

2 hours ago

This combination of photos shows former President Donald Trump during rally in Minden, Nev., Oct. 8...

KTAR.com

Donald Trump is returning to X for a live interview with Elon Musk, the platform’s owner

Donald Trump will do a live interview Monday on X with Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform that once banned the former president.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Marathon swimmer says he quit Lake Michigan after going in wrong direction with dead GPS