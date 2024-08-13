PHOENIX – If anybody tries to tell you that unicorns aren’t real, send them to Scottsdale this weekend.

That’s because Unicorn World, an all-ages interactive experience, is coming to WestWorld of Scottsdale.

For two days, the venue will transform into a magical world with full-sized animatronic unicorns, an enchanted forest and much more.

Tickets for an entry time slot must be purchased online in advance. Admission is $32.95 plus taxes and fees for each adult and child, and kids under 2 get in free.

Guests can stay in Unicorn World as long as they want once they are inside. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The final entry time is 3 p.m. each day.

All visitors can participate in a variety of unicorn-themed activities, including story times, photo ops, a play area and arts and crafts.

Parents can also buy their kids a Magic Pass for $20 in advance, or $30 at the venue, for access to bounce houses, bubble houses and unicorn rides.

In addition, face painting, professional photography and souvenirs will be available for purchase during the event.

WestWorld of Scottsdale is located at 16601 N. Pima Road, near Bell Road and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway.

