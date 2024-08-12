PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 closed in Phoenix on Sunday evening, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A serious crash near Camelback Road caused the shutdown, according to ADOT.

I-17 SB near Camelback Road: A serious crash has blocked multiple lanes. pic.twitter.com/susFbm0VJ5 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 12, 2024



There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes, and northbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

