Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound lanes of Interstate 17 closed in Phoenix near Camelback Road due to crash

Aug 11, 2024, 9:32 PM | Updated: 9:42 pm

road closed sign...

(Pexels File Photo)

(Pexels File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 closed in Phoenix on Sunday evening, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A serious crash near Camelback Road caused the shutdown, according to ADOT.


There is no estimated time to reopen the southbound lanes, and northbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at Desert D...

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Phoenix news stories from August 9-11

From a deadly police shooting to Kamala Harris' Arizona rally, here are some of the biggest Valley news stories from over the weekend.

7 hours ago

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema walking indoors with paper in her hand...

David Bernauer/Special for Cronkite News

Arizona senator in Paris: Kyrsten Sinema competes in amateur marathon on Olympic course

For the first time, amateur runners had a chance to follow in the Olympians’ footsteps and run the same course used for the marathon earlier in the day. Among the athletes that competed Saturday? Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

11 hours ago

Phoenix Police Department vehicle with caution tape in front...

KTAR.com

Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run collision with vehicle in central Phoenix

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run collision in southcentral Phoenix on Saturday night, officials said.

13 hours ago

Stock image of a road closed sign...

KTAR.com

Water leak to restrict lanes at 24th Street and Camelback Road beginning Monday morning

Water leakage at the intersection of 24th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix caused several lane restrictions on Sunday morning, authorities said.

15 hours ago

Street sign that reads South Arizona 89A...

KTAR.com

State Route 89A closure north of Sedona starting August 15

State Route 89A is set to have closures on Aug.15 that will close the highway north of Sedona for rockfall mitigation work.

18 hours ago

Two men overlook scenic Glen Canyon and Colorado River...

Payne Moses

Tourist-favorite arch collapses in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

A popular arch at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area surrounding Lake Powell collapsed, officials announced Friday. Changing water levels and erosion from wind and waves over long periods of time were factors in the recent collapse.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Southbound lanes of Interstate 17 closed in Phoenix near Camelback Road due to crash