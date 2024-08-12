Close
SB lanes of Interstate 17 reopen in Phoenix after weekend crash caused closure

Aug 11, 2024, 9:32 PM | Updated: Aug 12, 2024, 5:39 am

Southbound lanes of the Interstate 17 reopen after closure...

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 reopened in Phoenix on Aug. 12, 2024, officials said. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 reopened in Phoenix on Monday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A serious crash near Camelback Road caused the shutdown on Sunday, according to ADOT.


The northbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

