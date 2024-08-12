Southbound lanes of the Interstate 17 reopen after closure...

PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 reopened in Phoenix on Monday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A serious crash near Camelback Road caused the shutdown on Sunday, according to ADOT.

I-17 SB near Camelback Road: A serious crash has blocked multiple lanes. pic.twitter.com/susFbm0VJ5 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 12, 2024



The northbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

