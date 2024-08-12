PHOENIX — From a treasurer accused of stealing $36,000 from a Scottsdale middle school to Kamala Harris’ first Arizona rally since taking her spot at the top of the Democratic ticket, here are some of the biggest Valley news stories from over the weekend.

Jacksonville, Florida-based Brooks Rehabilitation is making its Arizona debut with the construction of a new hospital at Mayo Clinic’s north Phoenix campus.

This marks Brooks Rehabilitation’s first expansion outside of Florida, said J. Britton Tabor, the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Mayo Clinic, which also operates a hospital campus in Jacksonville but doesn’t have an inpatient rehabilitation hospital there, has had a long-standing partnership with Brooks, Tabor said.

With a big influx of animals filling up shelter space, the Arizona Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions this weekend.

The Phoenix-based rescue organization has more than 300 dogs, cats and other critters available for adoption at no charge, including kittens and puppies.

The search is on for the treasurer of Cocopah Middle School’s Association of Parents and Teachers after the group’s bank account recently was fully drained.

The treasurer, Nubia Gonzalez, was elected to the post in April and given control of the account in late June, according to a press release issued by the Scottsdale Police Department.

Cocopah Middle School is located at 6615 E. Cholla St. in Scottsdale.

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke in Glendale on Friday at her first rally in Arizona since taking her spot at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Harris and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz were in the battleground state since Thursday.

Harris acknowledged how tough the race will be, as she and Walz toured a campaign office in North Phoenix on Friday afternoon and thanked volunteers, who were making signs with sayings such as “This Mamala is Voting for Kamala” and “Kamala and the Coach.” (Walz has been a high school football coach).

Phoenix Police Department officers were involved in a deadly shooting early Saturday.

The shooting happened in the area of 24th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 4 a.m.

A man was shot by police officers after he did not comply to commands from them as part of a traffic stop, which was part of an investigation into a nearby shooting, according to a press release.

