Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Schumer says he will work to block any effort in the Senate to significantly cut the CDC’s budget

Aug 11, 2024, 7:09 AM

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. arrives to offer remarks following the Senate Democrat...

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. arrives to offer remarks following the Senate Democrats policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The Senate’s top Democrat said Sunday he will work to block a plan that would significantly cut the proposed budget of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warning that such a spending reduction could endanger the public.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York told The Associated Press he would block legislation from passing the Senate if it were to include the proposed cut.

Democrats said the proposal in a House bill includes a reduction of the CDC’s proposed budget by $1.8 billion, or about 22%, that would harm public health. The Republican-led effort also would mean a major cut in programs designed to address firearm injuries and opioid overdose prevention.

The Republican-led House Appropriations Committee advanced the measure on a party-line vote in July.

Schumer said such a reduction would “would wreak havoc and chaos on food safety funding mechanisms and tracking operations at a core level.”

He pointed specifically to the CDC’s work on the ongoing listeria food poisoning outbreak linked to Boar’s Head deli meats that has killed at least three people and sickened more than 40 others.

“A slash of 22% to the CDC at a time when there’s a listeria outbreak should churn all our stomachs,” Schumer said in an interview.

Boar’s Head recalled 7 million pounds of deli meats on July 30, expanding an initial recall on July 25 after a liverwurst sample collected by health officials in Maryland tested positive for listeria. The CDC said last week that New York health officials tested a liverwurst sample and confirmed the same strain of listeria.

The recall includes more than 70 products — including liverwurst, ham, beef salami and bologna — made at the company’s plant in Jarratt, Virginia.

If the measure passes, the “overall food safety apparatus of the federal government could be risked.”

“It’s devastating,” Schumer said. “The Senate will not stand for them.”

United States News

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Ti...

Associated Press

Early Harris-Walz rallies feature big crowds, talk of ‘joy’ and unsolicited GOP counterprogramming

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Big crowds, go-to applause lines, talk of joy — and some unsolicited Republican counterprogramming. These were common themes during the first big campaign swing for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as the new Democratic ticket barnstormed through five battleground states this past week on […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Two men were shot to death before a concert at a raceway in Iowa

PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa (AP) — Two people were shot and killed at a raceway in Iowa just as a concert was about to begin, authorities said Sunday. The shooting happened Saturday night at the I-29 Speedway in Pacific Junction, roughly 20 miles south of Omaha, Nebraska. An outdoor concert at the venue was about to […]

3 hours ago

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy poses for a portrait at the home of his parents, Tuesday, July 16,...

Associated Press

US surgeon general was warned by his mom to avoid politics, but he jumped into the fray anyway

MIAMI (AP) — The gold and silver trophies packed in the china cabinet of Dr. Vivek Murthy’s childhood home boast the surgeon general’s many talents, from dance performances to math competitions. Growing up in a Florida suburb, it seemed to his family that Murthy could succeed at just about anything. But when a middle school […]

4 hours ago

Fincantieri Marinette Marine welder, Lucas Andreini, is photographed Friday, July 12, 2024, in Mari...

Associated Press

The US Navy’s warship production is in its worst state in 25 years. What’s behind it?

The Navy’s ability to build lower-cost warships that can shoot down Houthi rebel missiles in the Red Sea depends in part on a 25-year-old laborer who previously made parts for garbage trucks. Lucas Andreini, a welder at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, in Marinette, Wisconsin, is among thousands of young workers who’ve received employer-sponsored training nationwide as […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Maryland house leveled after apparent blast, no ongoing threat to public

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Firefighters in Maryland were searching for possible victims on Sunday after a house apparently exploded in a town northeast of Baltimore. The Harford County Fire & EMS posted on Facebook that there was no ongoing threat to the public from the apparent blast that leveled a home in Bel Air, […]

5 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, ...

Associated Press

Latinos are excited about Harris, but she has work to do to win the crucial voting bloc, experts say

Latino voters and leaders say they are enthusiastic about Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee, but for her to win their crucial support, they want to know where she stands on issues like the economy, immigration and education. Vanessa Cruz Nichols, an assistant professor of political science at Indiana University, said Harris has considerable […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Schumer says he will work to block any effort in the Senate to significantly cut the CDC’s budget