Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Two men were shot to death before a concert at a raceway in Iowa

Aug 11, 2024, 6:46 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa (AP) — Two people were shot and killed at a raceway in Iowa just as a concert was about to begin, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting happened Saturday night at the I-29 Speedway in Pacific Junction, roughly 20 miles south of Omaha, Nebraska. An outdoor concert at the venue was about to begin when shots were fired in the parking lot, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in an online press release.

The victims were identified as Marcus L. Johnson, 28; and Charles A. Williams Jr., 27. Both were from Omaha, Nebraska.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Omaha Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to contact the Mills County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

United States News

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Ti...

Associated Press

Early Harris-Walz rallies feature big crowds, talk of ‘joy’ and unsolicited GOP counterprogramming

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Big crowds, go-to applause lines, talk of joy — and some unsolicited Republican counterprogramming. These were common themes during the first big campaign swing for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as the new Democratic ticket barnstormed through five battleground states this past week on […]

1 hour ago

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. arrives to offer remarks following the Senate Democrat...

Associated Press

Schumer says he will work to block any effort in the Senate to significantly cut the CDC’s budget

NEW YORK (AP) — The Senate’s top Democrat said Sunday he will work to block a plan that would significantly cut the proposed budget of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warning that such a spending reduction could endanger the public. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York told The Associated Press he would […]

3 hours ago

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy poses for a portrait at the home of his parents, Tuesday, July 16,...

Associated Press

US surgeon general was warned by his mom to avoid politics, but he jumped into the fray anyway

MIAMI (AP) — The gold and silver trophies packed in the china cabinet of Dr. Vivek Murthy’s childhood home boast the surgeon general’s many talents, from dance performances to math competitions. Growing up in a Florida suburb, it seemed to his family that Murthy could succeed at just about anything. But when a middle school […]

4 hours ago

Fincantieri Marinette Marine welder, Lucas Andreini, is photographed Friday, July 12, 2024, in Mari...

Associated Press

The US Navy’s warship production is in its worst state in 25 years. What’s behind it?

The Navy’s ability to build lower-cost warships that can shoot down Houthi rebel missiles in the Red Sea depends in part on a 25-year-old laborer who previously made parts for garbage trucks. Lucas Andreini, a welder at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, in Marinette, Wisconsin, is among thousands of young workers who’ve received employer-sponsored training nationwide as […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Maryland house leveled after apparent blast, no ongoing threat to public

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Firefighters in Maryland were searching for possible victims on Sunday after a house apparently exploded in a town northeast of Baltimore. The Harford County Fire & EMS posted on Facebook that there was no ongoing threat to the public from the apparent blast that leveled a home in Bel Air, […]

5 hours ago

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, ...

Associated Press

Latinos are excited about Harris, but she has work to do to win the crucial voting bloc, experts say

Latino voters and leaders say they are enthusiastic about Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee, but for her to win their crucial support, they want to know where she stands on issues like the economy, immigration and education. Vanessa Cruz Nichols, an assistant professor of political science at Indiana University, said Harris has considerable […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

Two men were shot to death before a concert at a raceway in Iowa