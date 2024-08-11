Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tim Walz ‘misspoke’ in 2018 about ‘weapons of war, that I carried in war,’ Harris campaign says

Aug 10, 2024, 7:00 PM

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the running mate of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala ...

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the running mate of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, is pictured at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Aug. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic candidate for vice president, “misspoke” in a 2018 video about “weapons of war that I carried in war,” a Harris-Walz campaign spokesperson said Saturday.

Republicans, including the vice presidential nominee, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, began questioning Walz’s military record after Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate for president, named the governor as her running mate on Tuesday.

Some of the criticism centers on comments by Walz in a 2018 video circulated on social media by the Harris campaign in which he speaks out against gun violence and says, “We can make sure that those weapons of war, that I carried in war, is the only place where those weapons are at.” The comment suggests that Walz portrayed himself as someone who spent time in a combat zone.

Walz served 24 years in various Army National Guard units but he was never in a combat zone.

Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for the Harris-Walz campaign, said Saturday in a statement that Walz misspoke in the 2018 video.

“Governor Walz would never insult or undermine any American’s service to this country — in fact, he thanks Senator Vance for putting his life on the line for our country. It’s the American way,” Hitt said.

“In making the case for why weapons of war should never be on our streets or in our classrooms, the Governor misspoke,” Hitt added. “He did handle weapons of war and believes strongly that only military members trained to carry those deadly weapons should have access to them, unlike Donald Trump and JD Vance who prioritize the gun lobby over our children.”

Vance enlisted in the Marine Corps after graduating high school, serving four years as a combat correspondent, similar to a military journalist, and deploying to Iraq in that capacity in 2005.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels File Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona woman killed by vehicle driven by teenager

An Arizona woman was hit by a vehicle driven by a teenager and died from her injuries early Saturday morning.

2 hours ago

A member of the Texas delegation holds a sign during the Republican National Convention July 17, 20...

Associated Press

Some Republicans are worried Trump is putting mass deportations at the center of his campaign

Donald Trump is putting immigration at the heart of his campaign to retake the White House. Some Republicans are worried.

4 hours ago

Parisian street showing newly painted bike lanes and people crossing here and there...

Zach Bradshaw/Special for Cronkite News

Paris’ bicycling infrastructure a model that Phoenix should copy, officials say

The City of Light has become a “gold medal” example of modern bicycle infrastructure, making transportation during the Summer Olympics more accessible than ever. Many residents and critics agree Phoenix needs better transportation.

8 hours ago

Nubia Gonzalez...

KTAR.com

Treasurer accused of stealing $36K from Scottsdale middle school association

The search is on for the treasurer of the Cocopah Middle School's Association of Parents and Teachers after the group's bank account recently was fully drained.

11 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police officers involved in fatal shooting early Saturday

Phoenix Police Department officers were involved in a deadly shooting early Saturday in the area of 25th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

15 hours ago

Rendering of a hospital to be built by Brooks Rehabilitation on the Mayo Clinic campus in north Pho...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

New $70 million hospital to be built on Mayo Clinic Phoenix campus

Florida-based Brooks Rehabilitation is making its Arizona debut with the construction of a new hospital at Mayo Clinic's north Phoenix campus.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Tim Walz ‘misspoke’ in 2018 about ‘weapons of war, that I carried in war,’ Harris campaign says