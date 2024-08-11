Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona woman killed by vehicle driven by teenager

Aug 10, 2024, 8:00 PM

(Pexels File Photo)...

(Pexels File Photo)

(Pexels File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona woman was hit by a vehicle and died from her injuries early Saturday morning.

The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl whom police believe may have been driving while impaired, according to a press release.

The accident occurred in Ash Fork, which is in Yavapai County, approximately 140 miles north of downtown Phoenix.

The vehicle struck the woman, 47-year-old Erica Miller, around 3 a.m. on Park Avenue, between 3rd and 4th streets in Ash Fork.

RELATED STORIES

As police deputies were attending to the victim, authorities received a call from a woman who told them her 16-year-old daughter had just been in a collision.

Police later confirmed that the teenager was involved in the collision that killed the woman.

The young driver was arrested and faces multiple charges including negligent homicide, manslaughter, leaving the scene of an injury accident and underage DUI.

Additional DUI charges are pending blood-test results.

Police did not immediately release the name of the driver.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the running mate of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala ...

Associated Press

Tim Walz ‘misspoke’ in 2018 about ‘weapons of war, that I carried in war,’ Harris campaign says

The Harris presidential campaign says Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz “misspoke” in 2018 in talking about “weapons of war, that I carried in war.”

1 hour ago

A member of the Texas delegation holds a sign during the Republican National Convention July 17, 20...

Associated Press

Some Republicans are worried Trump is putting mass deportations at the center of his campaign

Donald Trump is putting immigration at the heart of his campaign to retake the White House. Some Republicans are worried.

2 hours ago

Parisian street showing newly painted bike lanes and people crossing here and there...

Zach Bradshaw/Special for Cronkite News

Paris’ bicycling infrastructure a model that Phoenix should copy, officials say

The City of Light has become a “gold medal” example of modern bicycle infrastructure, making transportation during the Summer Olympics more accessible than ever. Many residents and critics agree Phoenix needs better transportation.

6 hours ago

Nubia Gonzalez...

KTAR.com

Treasurer accused of stealing $36K from Scottsdale middle school association

The search is on for the treasurer of the Cocopah Middle School's Association of Parents and Teachers after the group's bank account recently was fully drained.

9 hours ago

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police officers involved in fatal shooting early Saturday

Phoenix Police Department officers were involved in a deadly shooting early Saturday in the area of 25th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

13 hours ago

Rendering of a hospital to be built by Brooks Rehabilitation on the Mayo Clinic campus in north Pho...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

New $70 million hospital to be built on Mayo Clinic Phoenix campus

Florida-based Brooks Rehabilitation is making its Arizona debut with the construction of a new hospital at Mayo Clinic's north Phoenix campus.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

Arizona woman killed by vehicle driven by teenager