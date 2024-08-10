Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

The timeline of how the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, unfolded, according to a federal report

Aug 10, 2024, 12:04 PM | Updated: 2:38 pm

FILE - A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center after shooting a was reported earlier in...

FILE - A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center after shooting a was reported earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A scathing Justice Department report released earlier this year into law enforcement failures during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, includes a minute-by-minute account of missteps by police at the scene.

Heavily armed officers did not kill the 18-year-old gunman until about 77 minutes after the first officers arrived at the school. During that time, terrified students in the classrooms called 911 and parents begged officers to go in. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the May 24, 2022, massacre in the rural South Texas town.

An earlier investigation by Texas lawmakers also constructed a timeline of one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

Here is the Justice Department’s reconstruction of the shooting, which is similar to timelines previously offered by authorities:

11:21 a.m. — The gunman, Salvador Ramos, shoots and wounds his grandmother at their home, then sends a message to an acquaintance saying what he did and that he plans to “shoot up an elementary school.”

11:28 a.m. — The gunman crashes a vehicle he stole from his grandparents’ home into a ditch about 100 yards (90 meters) from Robb Elementary School.

11:33 a.m. — He enters the school through a closed but unlocked door, walks to classrooms 111 and 112, and opens fire on their doors from the hallway. The two classrooms are connected by an interior door.

11:36 a.m. — The first responding officers enter the school. The gunman is by now shooting inside the two fourth-grade classrooms. Two officers who run toward the classrooms are hit with shrapnel and retreat.

11:38 a.m. — The first request to activate the Uvalde SWAT team is made over the radio.

11:39 a.m. — A city police officer makes the first official request for shields. Officers in the hallway begin treating the gunman as a barricaded subject rather than an active shooter.

11:40 a.m. to 12:21 p.m. — More officers from multiple law enforcement agencies arrive. During these 41 minutes, according to the report, “there is a great deal of confusion, miscommunication, a lack of urgency, and a lack of incident command.”

12:21 p.m. — The gunman fires four additional shots inside the classrooms. At this point, officers move into formation outside the classrooms’ doors but don’t enter. Officers then test keys on another door while searching for additional keys and breaching tools.

12:48 p.m. — Officers open the door to room 111, which was likely unlocked. A minute or more goes by before the officers enter the room and engage the shooter.

12:50 p.m. — The gunman is fatally shot by officers after he emerges from a closet while opening fire.

United States News

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, left, and Republican presidential can...

Associated Press

Donald Trump’s campaign says its emails were hacked

Former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign said Saturday that it has been hacked and suggested Iranian actors were involved in stealing and distributing sensitive internal documents. The campaign provided no specific evidence of Iran’s involvement, but the claim comes a day after Microsoft U.S. campaign in 2024. It cited an instance of an Iranian military […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Feds arrest Southern California man accused of trying to ship a ton of methamphetamine to Australia

A Southern California man has been arrested on charges of trying to ship more than 2,205 pounds (1,000 kilograms) of methamphetamine to Australia, federal officials said Friday. Jing Tang Li, 32, was arrested Thursday near a warehouse in South El Monte, about 12 miles east of Los Angeles. He is charged with distribution and possession […]

1 hour ago

Debris from a building is seen along Route 36 in Canisteo, N.Y., Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, after remnan...

Associated Press

Debby finally moves out of the US, though power outages, some flooding risk remains

After first arriving in Florida as a hurricane, the storm spent the better part of a week unleashing tornadoes and flooding, damaging homes and taking lives as it moved up the East Coast.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge in Maryland rules Baltimore ‘baby bonus’ proposal is unconstitutional

A proposed ballot question in Baltimore that would pay new parents $1,000 when they have a child is unconstitutional, a judge has ruled. Media outlets report that Baltimore City Circuit Court Judge John Nugent made the ruling on Friday. Supporters of the proposal secured the necessary 10,000 signatures to bring the question to voters as […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Law enforcement, and other first responders, gather outside Robb Elementary School following...

Associated Press

Videos and 911 calls from Uvalde school massacre released by officials after legal fight

DALLAS (AP) — Police videos and 911 calls from the 2022 Uvalde, Texas, school massacre, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, were released Saturday by city officials after a prolonged legal fight. The release of the records came in response to a lawsuit brought by The Associated Press and other news organizations after […]

5 hours ago

A memorial to Michael Brown is displayed on Canfield Drive in Ferguson, Mo., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, ...

Associated Press

Police in Ferguson make arrests amid protests on 10th anniversary of Michael Brown’s death

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Police in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson arrested two people and said more arrests were likely following protests on the 10th anniversary of the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, a pivotal moment in the national Black Lives Matter movement. Issues arose as protestors gathered outside the suburb’s police station on […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

The timeline of how the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, unfolded, according to a federal report