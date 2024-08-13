Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect arrested after allegedly stealing $36K from Scottsdale middle school association

Aug 13, 2024, 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:00 pm

Nubia Gonzalez, accused of stealing $36,000 from a Scottsdale middle school parent teacher association bank account, turned herself in on Tuesday (Photos provided by Scottsdale Police Department.)

(Photos provided by Scottsdale Police Department.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A suspect accused of stealing $36,000 from a Scottsdale middle school parent teacher association bank account turned herself in on Tuesday, authorities said.

Nubia Gonzalez, who was elected as treasurer for Cocopah Middle School’s Association of Parents and Teacher in April, allegedly stole the funds days after she was given control of the account in early July, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The association’s president noticed the empty account on July 2 after returning from a trip.

RELATED STORIES

The bank informed the president that several withdrawals had been made between June 28 and July 1.

Authorities had been on the search for Gonzalez since last week.

Several parents, school employees and police officials tried to contact Gonzalez, but her phone numbers were no longer in service. The address she gave to the Scottsdale Unified School District was fraudulent, according to authorities.

Gonzalez had four children enrolled in the school district at the time of the alleged crime.

Cocopah Middle School is located at 6615 E. Cholla St. in Scottsdale.

This is an updated version of a story originally published on Aug. 10, 2024.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Child at Phoenix Children's...

KTAR.com

By the numbers: Here’s how Phoenix Children’s provides lifesaving work

Kids can’t wait. Phoenix Children’s needs your help to continue its lifesaving work. Here are some important numbers to know.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why do people shoplift?

Why do people shoplift? Chris & Joe explore. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

Two panel image with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sitting down with President Donald Trump in the White ...

Kevin Stone

Despite past differences, former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey endorses Donald Trump, Kari Lake

Former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is endorsing Donald Trump and Kari Lake in this year's general election despite a history of differences with his fellow Republicans.

4 hours ago

Rain in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Parts of metro Phoenix greeted by surprise morning rain on Tuesday

Rain wasn't in the forecast in metro Phoenix on Tuesday, but some parts of the Valley saw morning showers.

6 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why everyone is to blame for inflation

Why everyone is to blame for inflation. Jim Sharpe explains on his Sharper Point commentary Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

8 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: What we learned from former President Trump’s conversation with Elon Musk on X

What we learned from former President Trump’s conversation with Elon Musk on X. Mike Broomhead breaks down immigration. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Suspect arrested after allegedly stealing $36K from Scottsdale middle school association