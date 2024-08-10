Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Worker’s death at California federal prison investigated for possible fentanyl exposure, AP learns

Aug 10, 2024, 6:14 AM | Updated: 7:38 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — A worker at a federal prison in California has died and investigators are examining whether he was exposed to fentanyl shortly before his death, three people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Marc Fisher, a mailroom supervisor at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater, California, died Friday after he reported feeling ill earlier, the people said. They said he was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead later in the evening.

Investigators are examining whether he was exposed to a substance authorities believe was fentanyl while he screening mail at the prison, the people said. The people could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Fisher’s cause of death remained unknown Saturday and it was unclear whether the potential exposure may have contributed. Briefly touching fentanyl risk of fatal overdose from accidental exposure is low.

His death is the latest serious incident in the Bureau of Prisons, which operates 122 federal prisons and has faced myriad crisis in recent years from rampant sexual abuse and other criminal misconduct by staff to chronic understaffing, escapes and high-profile deaths.

In 2019, the agency began photocopying inmate letters and other mail at some federal correctional facilities across the country instead of delivering the original parcels, in an attempt to combat the smuggling of synthetic narcotics.

Legislation was introduced by a bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers in 2023 to require the Bureau of Prisons’ director to develop a strategy to interdict fentanyl and other synthetic drugs sent through the mail to federal prisons nationwide. The bill has stalled in the House.

__

Sisak reported from New York.

