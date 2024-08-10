Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Former Youtube CEO and longtime Google executive Susan Wojcicki has died at 56

Aug 10, 2024, 4:46 AM | Updated: 5:18 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Former Youtube chief executive officer and longtime Google executive Susan Wojcicki has died at age 56, according to her husband.

“My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non small cell lung cancer,” Dennis Troper said in a social media post late Friday.

“Susan was not just my best friend and partner in life, but a brilliant mind, a loving mother, and a dear friend to many,” Troper said.

No other details of her death were immediately provided.

Wojcicki, who played a key role in Google’s creation, stepped down as YouTube’s CEO in 2023 after spending nine years running the video site that reshaped entertainment, culture and politics.

Shortly after Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin incorporated their search engine into a business in 1998, Wojcicki rented the garage of her Menlo Park, California, home to them for $1,700 a month.

Wojcicki and Troper’s 19-year-old son, Marco Troper, died in February at the UC Berkely campus where he resided as a freshman student.

United States News

FILE - A member of the Texas delegation holds a sign during the Republican National Convention July...

Associated Press

Trump is putting mass deportations at the heart of his campaign. Some Republicans are worried

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Mass Deportation Now!” declared the signs at the Republican National Convention, giving a full embrace to Donald Trump’s pledge to expel millions of migrants in the largest deportation program in American history. Some Republicans aren’t quite ready for that. Lauren B. Peña, a Republican activist from Texas, said that hearing Trump’s calls […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Debby finally moves out of the US, though risk from flooded rivers remains

Debby finally moved out of the U.S. on Saturday after the storm spent the better part of week unleashing tornadoes and flooding, damaging homes and taking lives as it moved up the East Coast after first arriving in Florida as a hurricane. Debby’s last day over the U.S. before blowing into Canada inundated south-central New […]

8 hours ago

Swabs march under the eye of second class cadets known as cadre at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Mo...

Associated Press

US Coast Guard Academy works to change its culture following sexual abuse and harassment scandal

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The grueling basic training for fledgling cadets at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, known as swab summer, has been revamped this year in light of a sexual abuse scandal that has rocked the prestigious service academy. Gone is the shock-and-awe on Day 1 of the seven-week boot camp when rising […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Wisconsin Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde is introduced during the Republican Nationa...

Associated Press

Trump’s endorsement will be tested as Wisconsin voters decide key primaries

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The power of an endosement by former President Donald Trump in battleground Wisconsin will be tested in a race for an open congressional seat in Tuesday’s primary, when voters also will officially set the field for the state’s closely watched U.S. Senate race. Voters will choose a Democratic candidate to take […]

8 hours ago

FILE - Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, questions FBI Director Christopher Wray during a Senate Judicia...

Associated Press

Hirono is heavily favored to win Hawaii’s Democratic primary as she seeks reelection to US Senate

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono and the state’s incumbent congressional representatives are favored to win Saturday’s Democratic Party’s primaries in Hawaii. Hawaii is a vote-by-mail state. Ballots have been mailed to registered voters who must return them through the mail or to drop-off boxes located around the islands. Voters also may cast ballots […]

8 hours ago

Exterior of James R. Browning United States Courthouse building in San Francisco...

Associated Press

Sentence overturned in Arizona-stationed border agent’s killing that exposed ‘Fast and Furious’ sting

An appeals court on Friday overturned the conviction and life sentence of a man found guilty of killing a U.S. Border Patrol agent whose death exposed the botched federal gun operation known as “Fast and Furious."

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s how to be worry-free when your A/C goes out in the middle of summer

PHOENIX -- As Arizona approaches another hot summer, Phoenix residents are likely to spend more time indoors.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Former Youtube CEO and longtime Google executive Susan Wojcicki has died at 56