Here are cybersecurity tips for college students

Aug 10, 2024, 9:00 AM

College students will be fully responsible for managing their devices independently and preparing them for dangers is important.

Ken Colburn, Data Doctors's Profile Picture

BY KEN COLBURN, DATA DOCTORS


KTAR.com

Q: What security tips do you have for a first-time college student who will be living on campus?

A: The transition from being a high-school student to living on a college campus will expose your child to many new cybersecurity risks.

The overriding issue is that they will be fully responsible for managing their devices independently and preparing them for the most common dangers is important.

Lost or Stolen Devices

Your child will be entering a high-risk environment that thieves target because all it takes is just a moment when a device is left unattended for it to go missing.

Every device should have a lock code activated to prevent anyone else from gaining full access to it should it go missing.

If a thief gains access to an unlocked device, they can quickly take over all the associated online accounts, which will exponentially complicate recovery efforts.

Each device should also have some form of tracking activated (Find My, etc.), which is built-in to all the major operating systems.

It’s also vital that you and your child test the tracking system before they leave for school so you know it’s working, and your child will know what to do if it goes missing.

A laptop stolen out of dorm rooms is another common problem, so purchasing a laptop security lock is also recommended.

Basic Cybersecurity Steps

These basic steps aren’t just for college students as everyone should use them as a minimum baseline of protection.

Make sure you’re using long unique passwords for each account, which means you’ll want to set up a password management tool of some sort.

Using long, but easy-to-remember passphrases instead of complicated passwords is a great way to create harder-to-crack passwords.

Enable two-factor authentication on all online accounts, because it’s their last line of defense if someone steals a password.

A regular backup routine should be established (I prefer automatic online backup systems) so that critical schoolwork isn’t saved in one place.

Setting up a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is another crucial step as they’ll be using many shared Wi-Fi connections both on and off campus and should get in the habit of always having it turned on.

Start Clean

All devices need to be maintained to function at their best, so if you haven’t performed a thorough clean-up recently, do so.

This will ensure that everything is up-to-date, unnecessary items have been removed and there is adequate storage space for the entire school year.

If the computer is taking a long time to start or seems intermittently sluggish, these could be indications of software corruption or malware and should be addressed before they head to campus.

Phishing Tests

Everyone should be routinely testing themselves as a clever phishing scam is the most likely way to be compromised these days.

There are lots of free online quizzes from Google, the FTC, SonicWall, PhishingBox and OpenDNS.

Rigged Charging Cables & Flash Drives

Cyberthieves drop rigged charging cables and flash drives in high-traffic areas like college campuses, so make sure your student knows to NEVER plug either into their devices if they find them lying on the ground or left on a desk.

