Florida-based Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NYSE: DFH), which made its Arizona debut this summer, just closed on more lots.

The national homebuilder recently paid $13.84 million in cash to an entity tracing to New Jersey-based Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. for 123 finished lots within the city of Maricopa, according to Tempe-based real estate database Vizzda LLC. Dream Finders ranked No. 12 on Pro Builder’s latest Housing Giants rankings of the nation’s largest builders, with 2023 revenue of more than $3.7 billion.

Nate Nathan and his son Max Nathan of Scottsdale-based Nathan and Associates Inc. negotiated the transaction that closed July 31 for $112,500 per lot.

“With the city of Maricopa buying over 1,000 acres for employment on the south side of the Casa Grande highway, Maricopa is going to be becoming an emerging hot bed of new employment,” said Nate Nathan, president and designated broker for Nathan and Associates.

Hovnanian officials declined to comment on the sale.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

