Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Sentence overturned in Arizona-stationed border agent’s killing that exposed ‘Fast and Furious’ sting

Aug 9, 2024, 6:27 PM

Exterior of James R. Browning United States Courthouse building in San Francisco...

FILE - The James R. Browning United States Courthouse building, a courthouse for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, is seen in San Francisco on Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — An appeals court on Friday overturned the conviction and life sentence of a man found guilty of killing a U.S. Border Patrol agent whose death exposed the botched federal gun operation known as “Fast and Furious” has been overturned, a U.S. appeals court said Friday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the convictions of Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes, saying his constitutional due process rights had been violated, and sent the case back to the U.S. District Court in Arizona for further proceedings.

Osorio-Arellanes was sentenced in 2020 in the Dec. 14, 2010 fatal shooting of Agent Brian Terry while he was on a mission in Arizona.

Osorio-Arellanes was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges after being extradited from Mexico. He was among seven defendants who were tried and convicted in Terry’s killing.

The appeals court said Osorio-Arellanes had confessed to “essential elements” of the U.S. government’s case against him while being interrogated in a Mexico City prison.

On appeal, he argued that he was entitled to a new trial because his confession was taken in violation of his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, as well as his Sixth Amendment right to effective assistance of counsel. He also argued that he did not have a fair trial, and his attorney said he is illiterate and didn’t understand the proceedings.

The Obama administration was widely criticized for the “Fast and Furious” operation, in which U.S. federal agents allowed criminals to buy firearms with the intention of tracking them to criminal organizations. But the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lost track of most of the guns, including two found at scene of Terry’s death.

Terry, 40 and a former U.S. Marine, was part of a four-man team in an elite Border Patrol unit staking out the southern Arizona desert on a mission to find so-called “rip-off” crew members who rob drug smugglers. They encountered a group and identified themselves as police.

The men refused to stop, prompting an agent to fire bean bags at them. Members of the group responded by firing AK-47-type assault rifles. Terry was struck in the back and died soon after.

“Our holding does not decide Osorio’s ultimate responsibility for his actions. The Government can still retry this case,” the appeals court said in its new ruling. “Nevertheless, his direct appeal reaffirms the potency of our Constitution’s procedural protections for criminal defendants, which ‘are granted to the innocent and the guilty alike.'”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Watch: Kamala Harris speaks in Glendale at first Arizona campaign rally

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke in Glendale on Friday at her first rally in Arizona since taking her spot at the top of the Democratic ticket.

1 hour ago

Puppy abuser from Scottsdale arrested out of state, police say...

Serena O'Sullivan

Scottsdale man convicted of animal cruelty arrested in New Mexico

An alleged puppy abuser from Scottsdale was arrested after fleeing to New Mexico to avoid a trial, police announced on Thursday.

3 hours ago

Between Aug. 12-16, the 16th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon takes place on KTAR News and A...

KTAR.com

KTAR News, Arizona Sports host 16th annual fundraiser for Phoenix Children’s

This week, the 16th annual Phoenix Children’s Give-A-Thon, presented by Your Valley Hyundai Dealers and Ak-Chin Indian Community, takes place on KTAR News and Arizona Sports.

4 hours ago

The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoption for Charlotte, left, Ollie and hundreds of oth...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Humane Society offering free pet adoptions this weekend

With a big influx of animals filling up shelter space, the Arizona Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions this weekend.

5 hours ago

Kamala Harris campaign stop in Glendale: What voters can expect...

KTAR.com

What to expect from the first Kamala Harris, Tim Walz campaign rally in Arizona

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make her first Arizona campaign stop in Glendale on Friday.

7 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How can Harris, Trump campaigns win over independent voters?

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz make a campaign stop Friday in Arizona as recent polls show the vice president leading the presidential race in seven swing states. Mike Broomhead ponders what the Harris and Trump campaigns can do to win over independent voters.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Sanderson Ford

3 new rides for 3 new road trips in Arizona

It's time for the Sanderson Ford Memorial Day sale with the Mighty Fine 69 Anniversary, as Sanderson Ford turned 69 years old in May.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Sentence overturned in Arizona-stationed border agent’s killing that exposed ‘Fast and Furious’ sting