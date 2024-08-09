Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Georgia lawmaker charged with driving under influence after hitting bicycle in bike lane of street

Aug 9, 2024, 12:38 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia state Rep. Devan Seabaugh is accused of driving under the influence after authorities say he ran into a bicyclist who was riding in the bike lane of an Atlanta street.

Seabaugh faces seven charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving under the influence of drugs, Atlanta Municipal Court records show.

The Cobb County politician was arrested Thursday night in the Grant Park neighborhood of Atlanta by a Georgia State Patrol task force that targets drunken drivers.

“Today I’m thankful that no one was seriously hurt in last night’s traffic incident,” Seabaugh said on social media.

“I appreciate the professionalism of the law enforcement officers on the scene, and we will let the legal process continue to play out,” he added. “I look forward to the facts coming out and providing clarity to all concerned.”

Seabaugh was held in the Atlanta City Jail and released early Friday. No attorney is listed for him in the court records, which don’t provide additional details such as the type of drugs involved.

Seabaugh, a Republican, was elected to the Georgia House in a special election in the summer of 2021, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. His district includes parts of western Cobb County and portions of Marietta and Kennesaw.

Seabaugh faces Democrat challenger Karl Gallegos in the Nov. 5 general election.

