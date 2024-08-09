Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Body camera footage shows local police anger at Secret Service after Trump assassination attempt

Aug 9, 2024, 10:18 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — In the chaotic aftermath of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally last month, a local police officer told a fellow officer he had warned the Secret Service days earlier that the building where the 20-year-old gunman opened fire needed to be secured.

“I (expletive) told them they needed to post guys (expletive) over here,” the officer said in police body camera footage released by the Butler Township Police Department. “I told them that (expletive) Tuesday.”

When another officer asked who he told that to, he responded: “the Secret Service.”

Police body camera videos, released in response to a public records request, show frustration among local law enforcement at how Thomas Matthew Crooks — whom police had flagged as suspicious before the shooting — managed to slip away from their view, scale a roof and open fire with an AR-style rifle at the former president and Republican presidential nominee. They also show police expressing confusion and anger about why no law enforcement had been stationed on the roof.

“I wasn’t even concerned about it because I thought someone was on the roof,” one officer says. He asked how “the hell” they could have lost sight of Crooks after spotting him acting suspiciously if law enforcement had been on top of the building. The other officer responded: “They were inside.”

Trump was struck in the ear but avoided serious injury. One spectator was killed and two others were injured.

Several investigations are underway into the security failures that led to the shooting. Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr., who took over after the resignation of former chief Kimberly Cheatle, has said he “cannot defend why that roof was not better secured.” The Secret Service controls the area after people pass through metal detectors, while local law enforcement is supposed to handle outside the perimeter. Rowe told lawmakers last month that Secret Service had “assumed that the state and locals had it” covered.

A Secret Service spokesperson said Friday the agency is reviewing the body camera footage.

“The U.S. Secret Service appreciates our local law enforcement partners, who acted courageously as they worked to locate the shooter that day,” spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in an email, “The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump was a U.S. Secret Service failure, and we are reviewing and updating our protective policies and procedures in order to ensure a tragedy like this never occurs again.”

Two officers from local county sniper teams were inside the complex of buildings and spotted Crooks acting strangely. One of them ran outside to look for Crooks while the other remained in the building on the second floor, according to Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger. But neither officer could see Crooks on top of the adjacent building from their second-floor position, Goldinger has said.

Another video shows officers frantically looking for Crooks in the moments before the shooting. The video shows one officer help another climb up to the roof to investigate, spotting Crooks before dropping down and running to his car to grab his gun. There is no audio in the video until the officer is back at his car, grabbing his weapon, so it’s unclear what he said after seeing Crooks on the roof. It was not immediately clear whether the sound was not recorded, or if the audio had been redacted by police.

The acting Secret Service director has said local law enforcement did not alert his agency before the shooting that an armed person had been spotted on a nearby roof.

After the shooting, officers are seen in one video climbing onto the roof, where Crooks lay dead. Standing near his body, one of the officers says he was “(expletive) pissed” that police “couldn’t find him.”

“I hear you bro,” the officer responds. “But for now, I mean, he’s the only one.”

_____

Lauer reported from Philadelphia

United States News

Associated Press

Meet the press? Hold that thought. The candidate sit-down interview ain’t what it used to be

During Kamala Harris’ thrill ride that has upended the 2024 presidential campaign, journalists for the most part have been on the outside looking in. The vice president hasn’t given an interview and has barely engaged with reporters since becoming the Democratic choice to replace Joe Biden. That’s about to change, now that it has become […]

2 minutes ago

FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed on the main gate outside UN headquarters, Feb....

Associated Press

The UN is moving to fight cybercrime but privacy groups say human rights will be violated

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A global deal on the criminal use of computer technology is moving ahead despite worries it will let governments around the world violate human rights by probing electronic communications and bypassing privacy safeguards. Nearly 200 nations approved the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime on Thursday afternoon at a special committee meeting […]

26 minutes ago

Republican U.S. Senate nominee Bernie Moreno speaks to a supporter during a campaign stop in Lancas...

Associated Press

Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Bernie Moreno faults rival for distancing himself from Harris

LANCASTER, Ohio (AP) — Republican Bernie Moreno blasted Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown as he followed his campaign bus on its tour across Ohio Friday, accusing his rival of trying to distance himself from Vice President Kamala Harris despite many shared policy positions. Speaking to about 75 people over coffee and doughnuts in the city […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former tennis coach sentenced to 25 years for taking girl across state lines for sex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama tennis coach for underprivileged children was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for taking a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in sexual activity. A federal judge on Thursday also said that Leroy Thomas Joyner Jr., 51, should be sent to a prison where sex […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

NYPD officer charged with using chokehold banned after George Floyd’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer faces criminal charges that he tried to arrest a man by using a chokehold that was banned after the death of George Floyd, prosecutors said. Officer Omar Habib, 40, was arraigned Thursday on charges including strangulation, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and using […]

2 hours ago

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump talks about his ear during a news con...

Associated Press

Trump’s tale of a harrowing helicopter ride and emergency landing? Didn’t happen, Willie Brown says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump mixed up two prominent politicians from California when he told a harrowing tale of almost crashing in a helicopter. During a meandering press conference Thursday riddled with false and misleading statements, Trump recalled riding as a passenger in the chopper with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown when […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Body camera footage shows local police anger at Secret Service after Trump assassination attempt