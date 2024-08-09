Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Former tennis coach sentenced to 25 years for taking girl across state lines for sex

Aug 9, 2024, 10:05 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama tennis coach for underprivileged children was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for taking a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in sexual activity.

A federal judge on Thursday also said that Leroy Thomas Joyner Jr., 51, should be sent to a prison where sex offender treatment is available, and ordered that he be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life if he leaves.

A jury convicted Joyner of the charge in January.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that law enforcement in 2018 began investigating an accusation that he physically abused a 15-year-old student, and found that he began a sexual relationship with the girl when she was 13. The indictment accused Joyner of taking the girl to Georgia to have sex. Prosecutors said trial testimony indicated that Joyner engaged in sex acts with the minor in multiple states, including Georgia, Louisiana, and South Carolina.

Joyner was a tennis coach operating an association in Dale County that provided lessons to underprivileged children and teens, prosecutors said.

“This significant sentence reflects the harm that Joyner inflicted upon his young and vulnerable victim. I am grateful for the courage shown by the victim in coming forward and the diligence of the investigating agencies,” U.S. Attorney Jonathan S. Ross said.

An attorney listed for Joyner did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

