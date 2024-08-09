Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

University of Arizona’s new president has been selected: Vermont’s Suresh Garimella

Aug 9, 2024, 10:47 AM

Suresh Garimella has been selected as the University of Arizona's new president....

Suresh Garimella has been selected as the University of Arizona's new president. (University of Arizona Photos)

(University of Arizona Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — University of Vermont President Suresh Garimella has been selected as the University of Arizona’s new leader, the board that governs the state’s three public universities announced Friday.

The Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) picked Garimella to be the Tucson school’s 23rd president after a four-month national search.

“There are tremendous opportunities in front of us, and I look forward to collaborating with U of A students, faculty, staff and alumni to build upon our strengths as an institution and continue to lead in excellence here in Tucson and around the world,” Garimella, who holds a doctorate in mechanical engineering, said in a press release.

Garimella received his Ph.D. from the University of California, his master’s from Ohio State University and his bachelor’s from the Indian Institute of Technology.

RELATED STORIES

Vermont’s president since 2019, he will replace Dr. Robert Robbins. The embattled Robbins announced in April he would not stay on past his current contract, which runs through June 2026, and would leave sooner if a successor was in place.

“I have long admired the U of A and its stature in the state of Arizona and far beyond,” Garimella said. “The institution demonstrates the best qualities of a land-grant university with exceptional leadership in research and health sciences, highly acclaimed faculty and staff, and a diverse student population comprised of the best and brightest from around the world.

Robbins’ replacement and members of the search committee will hold a livestreamed press conference at 2:15 p.m. Friday, officials announced.

“Dr. Garimella is student-focused and considers himself first and foremost a faculty member. With a 35-year career in higher education, Suresh is engaging, a great listener and a collaborative leader,” ABOR Chair Cecilia Mata said in the release.

Why is Robert Robbins stepping down?

Robbins, the Tucson school’s president since 2017, announced his departure plan in April amid a financial crisis.

In March, the former cardiac surgeon took a 10% cut to his base salary and agreed to forego multiple performance bonuses after it was revealed the university was facing a $177 million budget shortfall. The deficit was initially reported as $240 million.

Robbins’ annual salary was reduced from $816,008 to $734,407, and he is no longer eligible for up to $270,000 for meeting certain goals.

When does University of Arizona’s new president start?

ABOR is still working to finalize the contract for the University of Arizona’s new president and determine a start date. Robbins will stay on until Garimella takes over, probably later this fall, ABOR said.

Robbins said the U of A will be in good hands under his successor.

“I join our University of Arizona family in welcoming Dr. Garimella to Tucson,” Robbins said in the release. “His experience as a president at a public university and as an esteemed professor, researcher and published author will serve him well in his new role. In the weeks ahead, I look forward to partnering with Dr. Garimella and assisting him with the transition in any way possible.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Crews construct barrier walls along the eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road. Drivers should be...

Kevin Stone

Weekend roadwork: Watch out for these closures on 5 metro Phoenix freeways

Drivers should be prepared for a tangle of metro Phoenix detours this weekend, with closures scheduled on five Valley freeways.

2 hours ago

Harris-Walz rally in Arizona: Traffic tips for drivers in West Valley...

Serena O'Sullivan

Driving in the West Valley? Expect traffic issues due to Kamala Harris rally in Arizona

Vice President Kamala Harris will rally crowds in Glendale on Friday. Here's how the first Harris-Walz rally in Arizona will impact traffic.

4 hours ago

A crash caused a shutdown on the southbound lanes of I-17 in Black Canyon City on the morning of A...

Serena O'Sullivan

Southbound I-17 lanes in Black Canyon City reopen after crash caused shutdown

The southbound Interstate 17 lanes in Black Canyon City reopened after a crash caused a closure on Friday morning.

6 hours ago

Horse and owner of The Godspeed Project...

Heidi Hommel

The Godspeed Project helping Valley families with nontraditional grief support

Megan MacIntosh lost her 18-year-old-son to a fentanyl overdose in January 2021 and started The Godspeed Project after traditional therapy wasn't working.

7 hours ago

Skyline of Mill Avenue District....

KTAR.com

City of Tempe seeking developers for mixed-use high-rise project in Mill Avenue district

The city of Tempe is seeking companies who want to build a mixed-use high-rise project at the site of the former Tempe Performing Arts Center.

7 hours ago

Photos of acai bowls from Nekter....

KTAR.com

Nekter Juice Bar opening new location in Phoenix

Nékter Juice Bar will have a grand opening for its new Phoenix location and will feature music and face painting.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

3 storylines to get you revved up for the 2024 Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals training camp is just a couple weeks away starting on July 25, and Sanderson Ford is revved up and ready to go.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinic visits boost student training & community health

Going to a Midwestern University Clinic can help make you feel good in more ways than one.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

University of Arizona’s new president has been selected: Vermont’s Suresh Garimella