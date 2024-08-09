Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Amtrak train hits tractor trailer in Connecticut, minor injuries reported

Aug 9, 2024, 7:09 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — An Amtrak train carrying nearly 100 passengers crashed into the rear section of a tractor trailer in Connecticut on Friday morning, causing minor injuries to a train engineer and damaging warning equipment at the crossing, authorities said.

TV news video of the scene in North Haven showed heavy damage to the rear of the truck’s trailer and an equipment pole with warning lights and a crossing arm.

The accident happened shortly before 6 a.m. as train 471 was heading south to Norfolk, Virginia, from Springfield, Massachusetts, Amtrak officials said. The train with 97 passengers hit the truck at a crossing in an industrial area about 6 miles (10 kilometers) north of New Haven.

A train engineer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and none of the passengers were hurt, Amtrak officials said. The truck driver also was not injured.

The cause of the accident was under investigation.

Amtrak and local train service was suspended temporarily because of the crash. Amtrak said it was busing passengers on the train to another station.

Markings on the truck trailer showed the name of a Canadian company, Musket Transport. An employee in the company’s safety department said he was aware of the crash but declined further comment.

