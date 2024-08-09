PHOENIX — Traffic shut down on southbound Interstate 17 in Black Canyon City, according to a Friday morning announcement.

The closure is due to a crash at milepost 244 near Coldwater Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash is between a single vehicle and a pedestrian, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Motorists were told to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

The northbound lanes were not affected.

There was no estimated time to reopen the I-17.

