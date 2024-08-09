Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Crash triggers shutdown of SB I-17 lanes in Black Canyon City

Aug 9, 2024, 5:30 AM | Updated: 5:45 am

A crash caused a shutdown on the southbound lanes of I-17 in Black Canyon City on the morning of A...

A crash caused a shutdown on the southbound lanes of I-17 in Black Canyon City on the morning of Aug. 9, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Traffic shut down on southbound Interstate 17 in Black Canyon City, according to a Friday morning announcement.

The closure is due to a crash at milepost 244 near Coldwater Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash is between a single vehicle and a pedestrian, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Motorists were told to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

The northbound lanes were not affected.

There was no estimated time to reopen the I-17.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

 

