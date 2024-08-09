Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Southbound I-17 lanes in Black Canyon City reopen after crash caused shutdown

Aug 9, 2024

A crash caused a shutdown on the southbound lanes of I-17 in Black Canyon City on the morning of A...

A crash caused a shutdown on the southbound lanes of I-17 in Black Canyon City on the morning of Aug. 9, 2024. (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Traffic reopened after a shutdown on southbound Interstate 17 in Black Canyon City, according to a Friday morning announcement.

A crash at milepost 244 near Coldwater Road caused the initial closure, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash was between a single vehicle and a pedestrian, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Motorists were told to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

The northbound lanes were not affected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

 

