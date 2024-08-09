PHOENIX — Traffic reopened after a shutdown on southbound Interstate 17 in Black Canyon City, according to a Friday morning announcement.

A crash at milepost 244 near Coldwater Road caused the initial closure, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash was between a single vehicle and a pedestrian, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

*CLOSURE* I-17 southbound is CLOSED in Black Canyon City. The closure is due to a crash at milepost 244 near Coldwater Road. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/yPzYPmXqfW — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 9, 2024

Motorists were told to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

The northbound lanes were not affected.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.