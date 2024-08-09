Close
Baby gorilla is born at Detroit Zoo, the first in its 96-year history

Aug 9, 2024

This photo made available by the Detroit Zoo, shows an unnamed baby gorilla is the first to be born at the Detroit Zoo, arriving Thursday, August 8, 2024 and joining a troop of four including mother Bandia and father Mshindi. (Detroit Zoo via AP)
BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — It’s a baby — gorilla.

The Detroit Zoo in suburban Detroit said the birth Thursday was the first in its 96-year history.

“Bandia had a very smooth pregnancy, which is so important for a first-time mom,” said Tami Brightrall, the zoo’s associate curator of mammals.

The baby gorilla doesn’t have a name yet, and the sex has not been determined. The newcomer now four other gorillas at the zoo, including Bandia and father Mshindi, all of which arrived a year ago.

Staff worked for months to prepare the troop, even carrying a stuffed gorilla around the habitat to demonstrate how to carry the baby, Brightrall said.

“Our teams also taught the gorillas how to gently touch the stuffed animal, pick it up off the ground and bring it to a member of the team over at the mesh barrier,” she said.

The public won’t immediately see the gorillas.

“The area will reopen once the animal care team determines mom and baby have had enough time to bond and become comfortable in their habitat,” said Melissa Thueme, a mammal supervisor.

