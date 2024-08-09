Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Snake hunters will wrangle invasive Burmese pythons in Everglades during Florida’s 10-day challenge

Aug 8, 2024, 9:21 PM

FILE - A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration at a media event for the 2022 F...

FILE - A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration at a media event for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge, June 16, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Friday marked the start of the annual Florida Python Challenge, where hunters head into the Everglades to track down invasive Burmese pythons in hopes of grabbing a share of $30,000 in prizes.

The annual 10-day hunt, which started more than a decade ago, promotes public awareness of issues with invasive species in Florida while engaging the public in Everglades conversation, said Sarah Funck, the wildlife impact management section leader with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“They are a well-established invasive species across much of South Florida, unfortunately, in our natural areas,” Funck said of Burmese pythons. “A huge part of this challenge is to make sure that people understand about this issue and understand that in general, when you have a non-native species present in the state for whatever purpose, don’t let it loose, that can be really detrimental to our environment.”

Over the past decade, the python challenge has grabbed headlines for it’s incentive-based, only-in-Florida style of hunting as well as celebrity participation. This year, more than 600 people registered for the event, with two coming from Canada and 108 from other states.

During the challenge, hunters will linger around designated areas spanning through western Broward County to the Tamiami Trail in the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area, including other management areas like Southern Glades, Holey Land and Rotenberger.

The goal is to humanely kill as many pythons as possible, and prizes divide between three groups: professional hunters who work for the state, hunters who are active in the military or are veterans and novice hunters, which includes anyone who is not working as a state contracted python hunter.

Each category has its own prizes, with $2,500 going to the person or team that kills the most pythons, $1,500 going to the runner-up for most kills and $1,000 going to whoever kills the longest python. The grand prize for the most kills in all categories gets a $10,000 prize.

Each person can only win one prize, so if someone is tops in two categories, they will end up with the highest-valued prize and the next qualifying hunter gets the remaining prize.

In 2017, the South Florida Water Management District and the state began hiring contractors to handle its invasive python problem year round. According to the wildlife agency’s website, through 2023, more than 11,000 pythons have been removed by these contractors.

Last year’s challenge brought in 209 pythons and the grand prize winner was Paul Hobbs, who bagged 20 pythons. Also during 2023, Florida wildlife agency and district contractors removed about 2,200 pythons.

Amy Siewe, the self-named Python Huntress, won a prize last year for catching a Burmese python measuring 10 feet and 9 inches (327 centimeters). This year, she won’t be participating in the challenge due to a knee surgery but said she’s not a fan of the annual challenge.

Siewe, who used to work as a state contractor catching invasive pythons, said she believed the initial intent of the challenge was to bring awareness to the issue. Now, it’s drawing large crowds of hunters, potentially scaring off pythons and potentially killing native snakes they mistake as pythons, like corn snakes, brown water snakes or cottonmouths.

“Pythons don’t take on their normal behavioral pattern because there’s so much traffic and they’ll come up and then they’ll go back into the swamp,” Siewe said. “I feel for myself, it’s counterproductive.”

Participants are required to undergo an online training, including information on how to identify Burmese pythons versus other snakes, Funck said. She said there’s also an additional optional in-person training participants can attend to properly identify Burmese pythons.

“That’s a huge part of what we do, is try to get the word out on how to identify these pythons, how to safely and humanely capture it,” Funck said.

United States News

President Joe Biden, center right, and Vice President Kamala Harris, center left, walk to greet rep...

Associated Press

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris to make first joint trip since Biden dropped out

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris next week will make their first trip together since Biden ended his candidacy and Harris took over as the Democratic standard-bearer. The White House announced Friday morning that Biden and Harris will head to Maryland on Aug. 15 for an event to “discuss the […]

1 hour ago

In this image provided by Jason Maxwell, Jim Maxwell, an aerial firefighting pilot who died in a cr...

Associated Press

Older pilots with unmatchable experience are key to the US aerial firefighting fleet

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Pilot Jim Maxwell logged nearly 25,000 flight hours over five decades flying small planes in dangerous situations, from spraying to kill illegal drug crops in Central America to navigating smoky skies to drop fire retardant as wildfires scorch the Western United States. Once in the 1980s, his plane went down when […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Debby bringing heavy rain, flooding and possible tornadoes northeast into the weekend

LUCAMA, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Debby picked up the pace Friday, moving north and northeast from the Carolinas and still packing a punch with heavy rains, flash flooding and the threat of tornadoes. The Mid-Atlantic states and parts of New York and New England will see significant rainfall that could cause dangerous flooding […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Asian stocks track Wall Street gains after encouraging US jobs data calm jitters over the economy

Asian stocks were higher Friday after U.S. stocks rallied Thursday in Wall Street’s latest sharp swerve after a better-than-expected report on unemployment eased worries about the slowing economy. U.S. futures and oil prices rose. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index was up 1.6% at 35,380.23. The yen again fell under pressure after three days of […]

6 hours ago

FILE - Edward Crawford Jr. returns a tear gas canister fired by police trying to disperse a protest...

Associated Press

Timeline of events in Ferguson, Missouri, after a police officer fatally shot Michael Brown

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — On Aug. 9, 2014, Michael Brown and a friend were walking in the middle of Canfield Drive, a two-lane street in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, Missouri, when a police officer drove by and told them to use the sidewalk. After words were exchanged, the white officer confronted the 18-year-old […]

6 hours ago

Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan delivers a speech after being sworn in for her second term du...

Associated Press

A win for the Harris-Walz ticket would also mean the country’s first Native American female governor

If Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are elected this fall, not only would a woman of color lead the country for the first time, but a Native woman also would govern a state for the first time in U.S. history. Peggy Flanagan, the lieutenant governor of Minnesota and […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Snake hunters will wrangle invasive Burmese pythons in Everglades during Florida’s 10-day challenge