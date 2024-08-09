PHOENIX – A piece of land in the Mill Avenue district is up for grabs for developers seeking to build a high-rise project.

The city of Tempe is looking for companies interested in building a mixed-use high-rise project at the site of the former Tempe Performing Arts Center.

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said in a press release that the city hopes to use the existing property to create attainable housing for Tempe’s diverse workforce.

Tempe is specifically looking at firms that have experience in building rental housing units for all income levels plus office and commercial space. Additionally the city is looking for developers that have background with the Green Building Code for Construction and promotes walkability, according to the press release.

“This city of Tempe wants to partner with a developer that can show a vision for this city’s future by providing a building designed for the needs of both today and tomorrow,” Tempe Economic Development Director Mike DiDomenico said in a press release.

The city is aiming to have 20% of the housing units be “considered affordable.”

The location near Forest Avenue and Fifth Street is not to be confused with the current location of the Tempe Center for the Arts at Tempe Town Lake.

Mixed-use high-rises are multi-faceted buildings that can contain housing, commercial, recreational and industrial functions.

